HSBC cuts its rating on U.S. stocks and says Chinese equities may be a ‘place to hide’

By Steve Goldstein
 4 days ago
China and the U.S. are in different stages of the growth and liquidity cycles, HSBC strategists say. Jewel Samad/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images

Global investors should no longer overweight the U.S. stock market, strategists at HSBC say, even as they retain their preference for risky assets despite a rocky start to the year.

HSBC strategists led by Max Kettner said they cut their overweight in U.S. equities and reversed the underweight in eurozone equities.

On the U.S., the analysts say rising real interest rates in the coming weeks will pressure stocks, but they also highlight that earnings per share expectations have diverged in favor of the U.S. instead of the eurozone in recent weeks, which is against what recent moves in the currency market indicate.

HSBC is now neutral on U.S. equities.

More broadly, the strategists expect global activity data to surprise to the downside in the first half of the year, and for the Federal Reserve and other central banks to continue removing their punch bowls, but they say sentiment and positioning indicators are already very bearish.

They say emerging markets may be a place to hide out, as especially China is in a different stage of the growth and liquidity cycle.

has dropped 5% this year, while MSCI’s Europe, Australasia and Middle East index has slipped 1% in dollar terms. The MSCI emerging markets index has climbed 2% this year.

The Independent

Asian shares mostly lower, extending Wall Street losses

Shares were mostly lower in Asia on Monday after Wall Street logged its worst week since the pandemic began in 2020. Benchmarks declined in Tokyo, Hong Kong, Seoul and Sydney but rose in Shanghai U.S. futures were higher.Investors have been growing increasingly worried about how aggressively the Federal Reserve which holds a policy meeting this week, might act to cool rising inflation. Historically low rates, dubbed quantitative easing, or QE, have helped support the broader market as the economy absorbed a sharp hit from the pandemic in 2020 and then recovered over the last two years. “The...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Russian stocks tumble in London; Unilever, Vodafone notable climbers

Shares of two Russian commodity companies that trade in London came under severe selling pressure on Monday, as the world watched a Ukraine standoff between Western nations and Russia. Polymetal International. POLY,. -7.01%. stock fell 7.5%, after bouncing nearly 5% on Friday. The precious metals miner is down 14% so...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

