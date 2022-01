Artist Tracey Emin talks about her life, legacy, and returning to her hometown. Plus: wine-tasting legend Jancis Robinson. This week, we’ve got two GOATs – that’s Greatests Of All Time. Legendary artist Tracey Emin is starting an art school and studio compound in Margate, England, the seaside town where she grew up. On the week of her winning the Whitechapel Art Icon Award, we speak to Emin about the legacy she’s building and examine the work that came before, from scandalous installations like “My Bed” to her more contemplative work. Then, the FT’s wine columnist Jancis Robinson teaches us about the world of wine. Robinson was the first non-winemaker to receive the title of Master of Wine from the Institute of Masters of Wine, the world’s most prestigious wine organisation.

