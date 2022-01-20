Genting Hong Kong files winding up petition in Bermuda

The North Face and XX KAWS celebrate their collaboration via a striking installation and pop-up store in Hong Kong. With the aim to imitate the experience of travel, the duo’s location at Hong Kong’s Landmark mall is inspired by the descent from a mountain’s summit to base camp. Boasting a 12-meter tall installation, the space is enveloped by a snow-capped mountain landscape. The backdrop is a tribute to the collection’s debut previously held at Changbai Mountain, where the iconic sculpture was displayed against a cinematic winter projection. Elsewhere, the signature KAWS “XX” eyes hang from the ceiling in the form of rotor blades, while pieces from the capsule encased in neon cargo boxes hang at varying levels from the ceiling.

10 DAYS AGO