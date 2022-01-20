ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genting Hong Kong files winding up petition in Bermuda

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGenting Hong Kong has filed a winding up petition as it faces running out of cash by the end of January. The news comes following a warning last week that it could face potential cross-defaults on financing arrangements worth $2.8 billion as a result of the insolvency of its German shipbuilding...

The Independent

Lim Kok Thay: Cruise CEO resigns after ship flees to Bahamas to evade US warrant

The chairman and CEO of the cruise operator Genting Hong Kong, Lim Kok Thay, has resigned after one of the company’s vessels was diverted from Miami to end its journey in the Bahamas to avoid a US warrant. The company has filed to end its business after the Covid-19 pandemic hit the cruise industry hard. The company said in a stock exchange filing that the chairman, who owns 76 per cent of Genting Hong Kong, stepped down on 21 January. The deputy CEO and president of the company, Au Fook Yew, also stepped down. The company appears to be...
ECONOMY
theedgemarkets.com

US ready to seize Genting Hong Kong cruise ship on unpaid fuel bills

(Jan 22): The Crystal Symphony, a luxury cruise ship operated by financially-strapped Genting Hong Kong Ltd, will be seized to repay US$1.2 million (about RM5.02 million) in unpaid fuel bills if it docks in Miami on Saturday (Jan 22) amid reports the vessel is being diverted to the Bahamas after a US court issued an arrest warrant.
MIAMI, FL
Crain's Chicago Business

Hong Kong lifts 737 ban

(Bloomberg) — Hong Kong’s aviation regulator lifted its ban on the Boeing Co. 737 Max, allowing airlines to resume flights almost three years after the jet was grounded. And Indonesia’s Lion Mentari Airlines completed its first test flight of a Boeing 737 Max since the country’s regulator ended a flying ban in December, more than three years after one of the carrier’s jets plunged into the Java Sea.
WORLD
NBC News

How omicron pushed Hong Kong to ramp up its ‘zero-Covid’ strategy

HONG KONG — Fifteen nasal swabs down, one to go. As the coronavirus pandemic enters its third year, traveling to Hong Kong is more complicated than ever, if you can get here at all. With some of the strictest quarantine requirements in the world, the Chinese territory has become...
TRAVEL
#Genting Hong Kong#Genting Singapore#Cruise#Crystal Cruises#German#Resorts World#Crystal Serenity
Travel Weekly

Winding up order filed by Crystal Cruises owner

The owner of Crystal Cruises has filed to wind up the company after its German shipbuilding arm fell into insolvency due to the pandemic. Genting Hong Kong, which also runs Asian brands Dream Cruises and Star Cruises, warned that it faces running out of cash by the end of the month.
ECONOMY
cruiseindustrynews.com

Genting Files to Wind Up Company, Cash Running Out

Genting Hong Kong has filed to wind up its company as it warned investors cash would run out by the end of January, as the company said it had exhausted all efforts for fundraising. Genting said it had “exhausted all reasonable efforts to negotiate with the relevant counterparties under its...
MARKETS
travelweekly.com

Genting Hong Kong may file for provisional liquidation

Genting Hong Kong, Crystal Cruises' parent company, warned in a filing on Tuesday that it may file for provisional liquidation if it fails to secure funding after the bankruptcy of its German shipbuilding subsidiary. Genting said in the filing that it has sought access to various alternative sources of liquidity,...
MARKETS
bloomberglaw.com

Genting Hong Kong Woes Put Focus on Billionaire Lim’s Next Steps

Troubled cruise operator Genting Hong Kong Ltd. has filed to wind up the company, putting the spotlight on what support its lead shareholder. The Hong Kong-based firm has been pummeled by the plunge in travel demand due to Covid-19 that has led to a string of restructurings and insolvencies among travel firms globally. It reported a record loss of $1.7 billion in May, and the latest developments come just as Hong Kong reimposes some of its strictest virus curbs since the pandemic began.
ECONOMY
gcaptain.com

Genting Hong Kong Looks to Liquidation as Funding Dries Up

Troubled cruise operator Genting Hong Kong Ltd. warned it may seek court assistance to safeguard its assets, after failing to secure funding to help it stay afloat following the insolvency of its German shipbuilding subsidiary. The cruise operator plans to file for provisional liquidation with courts in Bermuda, where its...
ECONOMY
Seekingalpha.com

Sands China soars again in Hong Kong while Goldman Sachs dials up the conviction on parent Las Vegas Sands

Sands China Ltd (OTCPK:SCHYY) jumped another 14% in Monday trading in Hong Kong to follow on Friday's big jump of more than 20%. Investors have warmed up to Macau casino stocks after a release of a gaming law report removed an overhang of any major revisions. Macau plans to grant six casino licenses in the region with a duration of 10 years and an option for a three-year extension. Significantly, there was not an increase in tax proposed above the current 40% rate and no restrictions on dividends to shareholders.
GAMBLING
Hypebae

Take a Look at the North Face XX KAWS Pop-Up in Hong Kong

The North Face and XX KAWS celebrate their collaboration via a striking installation and pop-up store in Hong Kong. With the aim to imitate the experience of travel, the duo’s location at Hong Kong’s Landmark mall is inspired by the descent from a mountain’s summit to base camp. Boasting a 12-meter tall installation, the space is enveloped by a snow-capped mountain landscape. The backdrop is a tribute to the collection’s debut previously held at Changbai Mountain, where the iconic sculpture was displayed against a cinematic winter projection. Elsewhere, the signature KAWS “XX” eyes hang from the ceiling in the form of rotor blades, while pieces from the capsule encased in neon cargo boxes hang at varying levels from the ceiling.
TRAVEL
bloomberglaw.com

Genting Hong Kong Plunges Record 56% on Default Fears (2)

Company had already been in default of $3.4 billion from 2020. plunged by a record Thursday after shares resumed trading, following warnings from the company in recent days of more defaults due to the insolvency of its German shipbuilding subsidiary. Part of Malaysian tycoon. Lim Kok Thay. ’s sprawling casino-to-hospitality...
MARKETS
thepaypers.com

Tranglo goes live in Hong Kong

Cross-border payments company Tranglo has added Hong Kong on its list of countries where it will conduct business, allowing near real-time payouts. Tranglo will leverage Hong Kong’s Faster Payment system officially launched by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority in 2018 to provide fast money transfers. By using Global E-money Alliance’s infrastructure, the company will also design and implement a seamless cross-border payment system.
WORLD
Travel Weekly

Genting Hong Kong’s German shipyard businesses file for insolvency

The German shipyard businesses of Genting Hong Kong – MV Werften and Lloyd Werft – have filed for insolvency. The news comes after Genting Hong Kong – the parent of Star Cruises, Dream Cruises and Crystal Cruises – suspended trading in its shares on the Hong Kong stock exchange.
ECONOMY
travelweekly.com

Genting-owned shipyards in Germany file for bankruptcy protection

BERLIN (AP) -- Two shipbuilding companies in Germany owned by Malaysia-based Genting Group, MV Werften and Lloyd Werft, filed for bankruptcy protection on Monday. MV Werften recently delivered the Crystal Endeavor luxury expedition ship and is slated to build Crystal Cruises' new Diamond class ocean ships. MV Werften also is...
ECONOMY
AFP

Cathay Pacific says 'cash burn' will worsen over Hong Kong curbs

Cathay Pacific is poised to lose nearly $200 million a month from February, the embattled Hong Kong carrier reported Monday, as the city's Covid-19 restrictions have seen cargo flights slashed. Hong Kong has maintained some of the world's harshest travel restrictions, isolating a city that was once one of the world's largest logistics and transportation hubs. Air crew quarantine measures were further tightened following the discovery that two Covid-positive Cathay staff had breached home quarantine -- which resulted in the city's first outbreak of the hyper-contagious Omicron variant. By January, Cathay's cargo flights -- one of the few sectors where the airline was making cash -- had reduced to 20 percent of its pre-pandemic capacity, while passenger flights dropped to two percent, its CEO Augustus Tang said Monday.
ECONOMY
ARTnews

Eying Demand in China, Christie’s Spreads Marquee Evening Sale Across London and Shanghai

As the art market in Asia continues to boom, Christie’s has reformatted its traditional mid-season London modern and contemporary art evening sales to now include a component in Shanghai. That auction, titled “20/21 Century Shanghai to London” and set for March 1, will start out in the Chinese city before the action turns over to the British capital, where a Surrealist art evening sale will also be held. This is not the first time Christie’s has spread a marquee auction across multiple cities—the house first launched the relay-sale format in 2020 as a response to Covid restrictions. The auction that inaugurated...
CHINA

