ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

Police officer and suspect shot on Staten Island

ABCNY
ABCNY
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c8UHU_0dqkpVke00 A police officer and a suspect were shot during a confrontation on Staten Island this morning.

The officer was shot in the leg on Rockne Street just after 6 a.m. Thursday.

He was taken to Staten Island University Hosptial North with what appears to be a non life threatening injury.

A suspect was also shot and is in unknown condition.

This breaking story will be updated.

RELATED | US begins offering free COVID-19 tests, but doubts persist

Free COVID tests are now available, delivered by USPS, but doubts persist.

----------

* More Staten Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Staten Island, NY
County
Staten Island, NY
Staten Island, NY
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USPS
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Youtube
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
86K+
Followers
10K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy