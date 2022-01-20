Police officer and suspect shot on Staten Island
A police officer and a suspect were shot during a confrontation on Staten Island this morning. The officer was shot in the leg on Rockne Street just after 6 a.m. Thursday. He was taken to Staten Island University Hosptial North with what appears to be a non life threatening injury. A suspect was also shot and is in unknown condition. This breaking story will be updated.
Free COVID tests are now available, delivered by USPS, but doubts persist.
