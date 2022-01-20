ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man Gets Jail Time For Assasulting Yellowstone Cops

By Zach Spadt
 6 days ago
A California man will serve nine months behind bars for assaulting Yellowstone park rangers in September. The US Attorney's Office on Wednesday evening announced that US Magistrate Judge Mark L. Carman handed the sentence to 27-year-old Benjamin Bagala. Bagala was sentenced for three counts of assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers...

Department of Justice news release: Santa Rosa man sentenced to nine months in jail for assaulting law enforcement officers in Yellowstone National Park

YNP 1-20-22 United States Attorney Bob Murray announced today that BENJAMIN J. BAGALA, age 27, of Santa Rosa, California pleaded guilty and was sentenced for three counts of assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers or employees and one count of depredation against property of the United States. He appeared via Zoom before United States Magistrate Judge Mark L. Carman and was sentenced to nine months imprisonment, with credit served for four days and must surrender on or before March 4, 2022. He also received one year supervised release with special conditions that include a ban from Yellowstone National Park; he shall not use or possess alcohol, shall not enter into bars, pubs, lounges, etc., and will continue with alcohol treatment as approved by the probation officer. Bagala was ordered to pay $2,865.42 in restitution and $100 special assessment.
