It’s your third day of quarantine and you sit in your dimly lit room with mismatched socks and shoes scattered across your unvacuumed floor. Dust has accumulated and settled in corners, floating up as air flows through your open window. Begrudgingly, you shift a few feet from your bed to your desk to sit in your gray, pilling swivel chair. As you slash another red tick mark across your calendar, the knowledge that you have one less day in quarantine brings a brief grin to your face.

WAKE FOREST, NC ・ 13 DAYS AGO