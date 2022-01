Bonded through the shared tragedy of losing their mothers at early ages, Kyrie Irving and Sneakerroom founder Suraj Kaufman have forged a tight-knit bond that has resulted in one of the more celebrated series of footwear drops of the last decade. The two have worked with Nike to design special edition colorways of Kyrie Irving signature shoes, each decorated in a loving mix of reds, pinks, and golds to mirror their everlasting love for their mothers. For 2022 and the Kyrie 7, the two have decided to take the interpretation to the new level by concocting two colorways inspired by Mother Nature.

