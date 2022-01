Life can be hectic with everything going on in life and more often than not we forget about things… including money. We’re not talking about forgetting to pay the bills either, we’re talking about money that’s owed to you. Now we’re not implying you to go track down that co-worker that never paid you back for lunch, but there is another way to find out who owes you money and just how much.

IDAHO STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO