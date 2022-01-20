ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

DOH COVID-19 Update

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere were more than 18000 new covid-19 cases announced across the state Today. Of the newly reported cases comes 1,229 cases from our...

Results are in for DOH at-home COVID-19 test

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Eight days after first requesting a COVID-19 test through the State of South Dakota, the process is now complete. The results: Negative. After ordering a test through the state site on Thursday, January 6, our test arrived five days later on Tuesday, January 11. While this five-day delivery time did not fall within the expected next-day shipping claimed by Vault Health, the company providing the tests, two more tests ordered Monday, January 10 were delivered on the 11th.
DOH Reports 3,929 New COVID Cases Statewide

The state Department of Health reported 3,929 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 184,767. No new fatalities were reported. Kauaʻi County currently has a seven-day case average of 236. Test positivity rate is currently unavailable. A map documenting new cases by district throughout all islands can...
Pa. DOH announces new COVID-19 testing sites in rural counties

LEWISTOWN, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Health announced two more free COVID-19 testing sites will open this week in rural counties. The two sites—in Pike and Greene counties—join testing sites previously set up in seven other counties. The Mifflin County testing site, located in Lewistown, opened...
DOH Reports 3,878 New COVID Cases Sunday

The state Department of Health reported 3,878 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 169,886. Three new fatalities were reported. A total of 230 new infections were identified Sunday on Kaua‘i. A map documenting new cases by district throughout all islands can be accessed at the DOH...
DOH registers 15,744 new COVID cases

The Department of Health recorded fewer than 20,000 cases for the first time since late December on Monday, but still recorded 15,744 cases, a total higher than the previous record set in December 2020 before the current surge. On Sunday, the DOH registered the second-highest total of the pandemic with...
Clearfield County House Fire

A Clearfiel County fire destroyed a home yesterday evening, so according to dispatchers, that blaze was reported around six in the 3000 block of Ross Road. Crews were on scene for several hours and the fire rekindled at 2:40 this morning. No injuries were reported.
SD DOH reports second death of child under 10 from COVID-19

PIERRE, S.D. — According to Tuesday’s report from the South Dakota Department of Health, the state’s second child younger than 10 has died from complications due to COVID-19. The only death reported for Tuesday brings the state’s death toll to 2,560. The SDDOH’s daily COVID-19 update...
Hypothermia Death

A Johnstown Man had died after he developed Hypothermia from the Cold Weather conditions we have been experiencing. It was at a home along Adams Street in Johnstown where the Cambria County Coroner and other County Officials are investigating what they call a Cold Weather related Death. They say the victim, 63-year-old Daryl Lewis, fell outside his apartment as he was making his way toward the building. Officials are urging the public that now is the best time to check in on family members, friends, and neighbors during these cold weather months.
DOH: 14-day hospitalization rate for COVID-19 patients again reaches new high for Cumberland County; 4 additional deaths reported Tuesday

The 14-day rate for hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in Cumberland County reached another pandemic high Tuesday as the seven-day rate for new cases continued to drop. Cumberland County reported 282 cases of COVID-19 and four deaths in Tuesday's update from the state Department of Health. The county reported 56 deaths in October, 33 in November and 54 in December. It has 47 deaths so far in January, including 24 in the past week.
Klinepeter Visits Centre County Testing Site

Pennsylvania’s acting Secretary of Health Keara Klinepeter visited the State’s COVID-19 testing site in Centre County today. The acting Secretary of Health says she was impressed by what she saw at the testing site which is currently held at the county refuse and recycling authority’s Interpretive Center.
COVID-19 Cases, Hospitalizations Declining In Pennsylvania But Health Officials Urge Caution

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Pennsylvania are declining, but health officials are warning it’s too early to let down our guard. The state averaged 15,294 new cases a day from Jan. 17-23, down about 10,000 from last week. The number of people hospitalized also dropped by 12.8%. “Although we are seeing a slight decrease in the seven-day moving average of COVID-19 cases, it is much too early to let down our guard,” Acting Health Secretary Keara Klinepeter said in a news release. “What we have seen during previous surges is that hospitalizations remain high for a couple of weeks after case counts start to decline. That means that our frontline healthcare workers need our continued support and a commitment to get vaccinated, get boosted, wear masks in public indoor spaces regardless of vaccination status and get tested when appropriate,” Klinepeter said. The Allegheny County Health Department reported 11,821 infections from Jan. 16-22, and 72 people also died during that time. A little over 75% of Pennsylvanian adults are fully vaccinated.
Portsmouth mask ordinance advances, but will it be set aside if COVID case rate drops?

PORTSMOUTH — The City Council voted unanimously to pass first reading of an updated ordinance requiring the wearing of face masks in public places to address a recent surge in COVID-19 cases. The vote Monday came after city administrators issued a public health directive earlier this month requiring everyone older than 5 years of age to wear facial coverings in publicly accessible indoor areas. The ordinance would serve to add strength to the public health directive. ...
Newport County's visitor boon in September 2021 carried into October

After a record-setting September for Newport County’s tourism and hospitality industry, October 2021 proved equally successful with Newport County as a whole raking in nearly 40% more in hotel bed taxes than it made in 2019. While October is well into the shoulder season for Newport’s tourism sector, the boost in post-vaccine visitors the city saw in the summer months stayed steady as it pushed into fall. The city received $158,335 in October through the 1% tax...
Ravenna seeks grant to add 3 to fire department

Ravenna will be seeking federal help to shore up the staff of its fire department, which has struggled to keep up with the additional calls brought on by COVID-19. Council's committee of the whole moved forward Monday with an application to the Staffing For Adequate Fire and Emergency Response grant, which would add three...
Centre County Fuel Bank

A major cold snap is headed our way. But what resources are available for those who lack heating?. One way is through the Centre County Fuel Bank, run by the non profit Interfaith Human Services. This is a privately run program that helps get folks heating oil and other resources...
Centre County Road Funding

Five years ago Centre County was one of many statewide that added a $5 fee for every vehicle registered in the county. The money goes to road and bridge construction. But now, there’s billions of dollars being approved on the federal and state level to fund just that. So,...
Centre County Government Testing

As we reported last week that Centre County government will soon require its employees to be COVID vaccinated or face weekly testing. So how much is the new requirement going to cost county taxpayers?. Thursday, Centre County administrators hired a testing company with a familiar name. AMI Healthcare has been...
ODH gives COVID-19 update

Tell City woman arrested in connection to death of 5-yr-old in Meade Co., Ky. Tell City woman arrested in connection to death of 5-yr-old in Meade Co., Ky.
SD DOH: 2,641 total new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths reported statewide

PIERRE, S.D. — The South Dakota Department of Health’s daily COVID-19 update showed 1,990 new confirmed cases in the state, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 171,801. 15 new deaths were reported, bringing the state’s death toll to 2,559. 576 confirmed cases were reported West...
