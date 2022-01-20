Philadelphia mother missing after roommate found dead in home

LOS ANGELES (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Tuesday she will seek reelection, ending speculation that she would retire as Democrats face the threat of losing control of Congress in the 2022 midterms. “While we have made progress, much more needs to be done to improve people’s lives,”...
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Prosecutors at the federal trial of three former Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd’s civil rights played videos Tuesday that showed the Black man gasping for air as bystanders warned that fellow Officer Derek Chauvin was killing him. Footage shown at...
Pfizer and BioNTech announced Tuesday that they have started a clinical trial testing a modified Covid-19 vaccine to protect against the supercontagious omicron variant of the coronavirus. The drugmakers said they aim to enroll up to 1,420 healthy adults ages 18 to 55 in the trial, which will evaluate whether...
Judges have approved a request from the Fulton County district attorney to seat a grand jury to investigate former President Donald Trump's possible inference in the 2020 election. Tia Mitchell, Washington correspondent for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, joins CBS News to discuss what evidence the grand jury will try to gather for potential criminal charges.
David Ortiz was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in his first turn on the ballot, while steroid-tainted stars Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens were denied entry to Cooperstown in their final year under consideration by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. Ortiz, a clutch slugger and 10-time...
WASHINGTON — The Biden administration is withdrawing its Covid vaccine-or-test requirement for large employers, citing the Supreme Court's recent decision to block the rule. The Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration said Tuesday that the withdrawal of the emergency mandate would be effective on Wednesday. Earlier...
