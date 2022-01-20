ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Power companies aim to avoid repeat of last year's meltdown

By Tim Griffin
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HPRd0_0dqkoFYN00

The winter storm warning is triggering flashbacks to the February freeze from 2021.

And power companies are hoping to avoid a repeat.

Last year, millions of Ercot and AEP customers went without electricity for days, causing many people to die.

An investigation found that more than half of power generators that shut down, would have been able to run if key equipment and wind turbine blades were better protected against the ice and cold.

A total of 246 people across the state died during this big freeze.

That number includes two people from the Coastal Bend.

Last month, Ercot completed on-site inspections of mandatory winterization efforts.

And after checking more than 300 electric generation units, they found that they were in compliance with winterization requirements ordered by the Public Utilities Commission.

Comments / 0

Related
bladenonline.com

Report Power Outages to Power Company

Sheila Nance, Public Information Officer with the County of Bladen announced power company phone numbers in the event there is a power outage due to the inclement weather. The Bladen County Emergency Operations Center will be activated at 8:00 a.m. on Friday, January 21 st for the duration of the weather event.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
NBC12

Power companies ready for outages resulting from Sunday’s winter storm

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dominion Energy, Rappahannock Electric, and Southside Electric (SEC) are making sure they’re prepared for potential outages resulting from Sunday’s winter storm. During the last storm, all three companies experience widespread outages totaling hundreds of thousands across the commonwealth. In the days leading up to...
RICHMOND, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Power#Power Generation#Power Companies#Power Generators#Aep#The Coastal Bend
The Conversation U.S.

Offshore wind farms could help capture carbon from air and store it long-term, saving money – a geophysicist explains how

Off the Massachusetts and New York coasts, developers are preparing to build the United States’ first federally approved utility-scale offshore wind farms – 74 turbines in all that could power 470,000 homes. More than a dozen other offshore wind projects are awaiting approval along the Eastern Seaboard. By 2030, the Biden administration’s goal is to have 30 gigawatts of offshore wind energy flowing, enough to power more than 10 million homes. Replacing fossil fuel-based energy with clean energy like wind power is essential to holding off the worsening effects of climate change. But that transition isn’t happening fast enough to stop...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Popculture

The Perfect Temperature Setting That Could Cut Down Your Heating Bill

This time of year, many people are obsessing over their thermostats to try and save some money, but it may be more simple than you think. A new report by the U.S. Department of Energy found that it was most efficient to set your home temperature at 68 degrees Fahrenheit for most of the day. Changing it more than twice within 24 hours may cost you rather than save you money.
BUSINESS
KRIS 6 News

KRIS 6 News

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KRIS 6 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy