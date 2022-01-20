Virginia Beach Police search for missing 80-year-old woman with medical concerns

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Virginia Beach Police Department is seeking public assistance in locating 80-year-old Lattie Wallace.

Wallace was last seen around 11:30 p.m. on January 19, 2022 by staff at Accordius Health located at 5580 Daniel Smith Road in Virginia Beach.

Wallace is approximately 5’2, 116 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a yellow nightgown with a flower print and is believed to be barefoot. Lattie suffers from dementia, speaks very garbled and is not believed to remember where she previously resided.

VBPD with assistance from Virginia State Police search and rescue teams are currently canvassing the area for Wallace.

Anyone with information about the location of Lattie Wallace is asked to call Emergency Communications at 911.