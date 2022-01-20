ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Judges didn't consider 'wisdom' of deporting Novak Djokovic

ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i8qI7_0dqknynV00

Three Australian Federal Court judges on Thursday revealed their reasons for backing a government order to deport tennis star Novak Djokovic, explaining they did not consider the “merits or wisdom of the decision.”

The judges on Sunday unanimously endorsed Immigration Minister Alex Hawke’s decision to deport the 34-year-old Serb following an urgent court challenge on the eve of what was to be Djokovic’s first match in defense of his Australian Open title. Djokovic accepted the verdict and flew from Melbourne to the United Arab Emirates hours later.

Chief Justice James Allsop and Justices James Besanko and David O’Callaghan on Thursday released a 27-page explanation of why they rejected Djokovic’s challenge.

“The court does not consider the merits or wisdom of the decision,” the judges said. “The task of the court is to rule upon the lawfulness or legality of the decision.”

"Another person in the position of the minister may have not cancelled Mr. Djokovic’s visa. The minister did,” they added.

Djokovic had his visa revoked at Melbourne’s airport on Jan. 6 hours after arriving because he wasn’t vaccinated against COVID-19. A judge later found that the border officer’s decision to cancel the visa was legally unreasonable and restored it.

But Hawke used his sweeping discretion under the Immigration Act to cancel the visa again on Friday on the broad ground of public interest.

Djokovic was a “high profile unvaccinated individual” whose presence in Melbourne “may foster anti-vaccination sentiment” and increase pressure on the health system, Hawke said in his 10-page decision to revoke the visa.

Hawke had rejected Djokovic’s arguments that his deportation would appear to be “politically motivated decision-making” that could jeopardize Australia's role as host of the first Grand Slam of the year.

Many argue the government deported Djokovic in response to public anger that an unvaccinated athlete had been allowed into the country without undergoing quarantine, even as the omicron variant strains hospitals, home COVID-19 tests are in short supply and Australians' relatives overseas are barred from visiting because authorities don't recognize their types of vaccines .

The judges rejected Djokovic’s three grounds of appeal. The first was that the decision was illogical, irrational or unreasonable. The second was that the minister could not find that Djokovic’s presence in Australia may be a risk to health or good order. The third was that the minister could not find Djokovic had a well known stance opposed to vaccination.

“It was open to infer that it was perceived by the public that Mr. Djokovic was not in favor of vaccinations,” the judges said.

Djokovic, who returned to Serbia, is in talks with lawyers about suing the Australian government for £3.2million ($4.4 million) for “ill treatment,” the London-based The Sun newspaper reported, citing an unnamed source close to his agent Edoardo Artaldi.

John Karantzis, a partner in Australian firm Carbone Lawyers, said Djokovic could have a case.

“If he concentrates on the ... unreasonable actions he would allege towards him, and not on policy grounds, he may succeed,” Karantzis told Seven Network television.

———

McGuirk reported from Canberra, Australia.

———

This story has been corrected to show the agent's name is Edoardo Artaldi, not Edoardo Artladi.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Anisimova stuns Osaka in third round to set up Barty showdown

Defending champion Naomi Osaka was dumped out of the Australian Open third round on Friday by unseeded American Amanda Anisimova to open up the draw for title favourite Ashleigh Barty. Anisimova, ranked 60th in the world, saved two match points to stun the former world number one 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (10/5) and will now face Barty in the last 16. It was a hugely disappointing end to Osaka's reign in Melbourne, having also gone out at the same stage at the US Open in September, after which she took a break from tennis. "I'm speechless, I can't stop smiling," said the 20-year-old Anisimova.
TENNIS
The Independent

Naomi Osaka beaten but buoyant as defending champion bows out of Australian Open

Naomi Osaka will plummet down the rankings after an early end to the defence of her Australian Open title but she heads home feeling positive about her future in the sport.Osaka was beaten 4-6 6-3 7-6 (5) in the third round by a stunning performance from young American Amanda Anisimova at Melbourne Park.When the rankings are updated a week on Monday, Osaka will find herself outside the top 80, but, after only returning to the match court this month following a break to take care of her mental health, what matters most to the four-time grand slam champion is perspective.Giant...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Hawke
Person
Novak Djokovic
The Independent

Australian Open 2022: No disgrace in defeat for Naomi Osaka as Rafael Nadal delivers statement victory

For Naomi Osaka, defeat in the Australian Open third round was a sign of progress rather than crisis. Osaka returned to Melbourne as the defending champion and ignored the tumult she has endured over the past year, and if her main priority now is just to recapture a simpler joy of playing tennis, it frequently shone through in a match that delivered relentless fireworks against Amanda Anisimova. It was a breathtaking 135-minute contest that demanded the biggest spotlight in Melbourne Park, even if it had not been selected for the main stage. A battle of power and supreme ball-striking,...
TENNIS
The Independent

Novak Djokovic ‘hit mentally’ and ‘hurt’ by Australia deportation, says coach

Novak Djokovic has been “hit mentally” after being deported from Australia which prevented him for bidding for a record Grand Slam, according to his coach.Djokovic’s visa was cancelled after he lost his appeal in the Federal Court of Australia following immigration minister Alex Hawke revoking the document for a second time. The Serb had originally travelled to the country with a medical exemption but was detained when he arrived. He won an inital appeal but later lost his fight to stay.Marian Vajda has been Djokovic’s coach throughout the majority of his career and has said the Australia situation was a...
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

'Roger Federer was extremely upset after losing to Novak Djokovic,' says former coach

In the ultimate clash of titans, Roger Federer had everything in his hands against Novak Djokovic in the 2019 Wimbledon final, his last Major title clash. The Swiss won 14 points more than the Serb, scored four breaks more than Novak, had 40 winners more and two match points and two break points at 11-11 in the decider up for grabs, squandering all that and allowing Djokovic to prevail in the longest Wimbledon final ever.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deportation#Serbia#Australian Government#Federal Court#Immigration
The Independent

Novak Djokovic deportation leaves fellow Serbian making most of ‘second chance’ at Australian Open

Miomir Kecmanovic expected his Australian Open to be shortlived when he was drawn to face defending champion Novak Djokovic in the first round, but the world number one’s troubles have seen his fellow Serbian profit with an unexpected run to the last 16.Kecmanovic defeated 25th seed Lorenzo Sonego 6-4, 6-7(8), 6-2, 7-5 on Thursday to advance to the fourth round at a Grand Slam for the first time in his career, where he will meet Gael Monfils after the Frenchman’s win over Chile’s Cristian Garin.“It’s unbelievable,” said Kecmanovic, who is currently ranked 77th in the world. “A week ago I...
TENNIS
Financial World

Novak Djokovic would $4.3 million damages from Australia!

In the end he got the worst of it with a very tough provision, but he has no desire to give up. The final decision on the Novak Djokovic's issue was very heavy for the player himself, who had to renounce participation in the Australian Open and currently will not be able to enter the oceanic country for the next three years (negotiations and reduction, if not cancellation, are not excluded.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Tennis
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Nick Kyrgios claims he was threatened by opponents’ coach

Nick Kyrgios has claimed he was threatened by the coach and trainer of his doubles opponents at the Australian Open on Friday.Kyrgios and his good friend Thanasi Kokkinakis pulled off one of the results of the tournament so far by defeating top seeds Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic in the second round of the men’s doubles.It was another raucous atmosphere but the flash point appears to have been when Kyrgios hit one of the Croatian duo with the ball.😂😂 that was crazy!! Mans thought it was @ufc https://t.co/TCYCRCj3E5— Thanasi Kokkinakis (@TKokkinakis) January 21, 2022Kyrgios wrote on Twitter: “Just letting you...
TENNIS
The Independent

Rafael Nadal reaches Australian Open quarters but Alexander Zverev suffers loss

Rafael Nadal survived the longest tie-break of his career to reach the Australian Open quarter-finals – and then saw Alexander Zverev taken out of his path.Nadal would have expected to have to get past the third seed to reach the last four but Zverev’s underachievement at the grand slams went on as he was beaten in straight sets by Denis Shapovalov.Nadal was up against veteran Frenchman Adrian Mannarino and the match was all-but decided in an epic first-set tie-break lasting nearly half an hour.Mannarino had four set points before Nadal finally took it 16-14 on his seventh chance thanks...
TENNIS
The Independent

Australian Open 2022 scores LIVE: Dan Evans beaten as Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas go through

British interest in singles ended in meek fashion with a straight-sets defeat for Dan Evans against ninth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime. Evans had won their only previous meeting on the same courts 12 months ago to claim his only ATP Tour title but a repeat never looked on the cards here from the moment he dumped a forehand volley into the net to lose the opening set. Auger-Aliassime had spent eight hours on court in his first two rounds but Evans was unable to make this an extended stay on John Cain Arena, going down 6-4, 6-1, 6-1 in just...
TENNIS
The Independent

Grand Prix boss says F1 won’t have visa drama seen with Novak Djokovic at Australian Open

An Australian Grand Prix boss says the Formula 1 won’t have a visa situation like Novak Djokovic’s and says the country’s entry rules are “simple”.Questions are being raised in every sport in Australia which requires athletes to travel to the country after the tennis player was deported after his visa was cancelled. But the GP’s CEO Andrew Westacott has reassured fans a similar incident won’t impact the event, which will take place on 10 April.“We’ve worked very closely with the Victorian government throughout 2021 and in the lead up to 2022,” he said. “And of course we’ve worked very, very...
TENNIS
ABC News

ABC News

520K+
Followers
129K+
Post
273M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy