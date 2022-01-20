ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Germany's Habeck sees quick resolution of COVID bonus probe

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pRk5F_0dqknDki00
German Economy and Climate Protection Minister Robert Habeck attends a session of the lower house of parliament Bundestag in Berlin, Germany, January 13, 2022. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke/File Photo

BERLIN, Jan 20 (Reuters) - An investigation by Berlin prosecutors into undeclared COVID-19 bonuses paid to the German Green Party's top leadership will not take long since the money has already been repaid, economy minister and co-party leader Robert Habeck said on Thursday.

The Greens, who are part of the three-party coalition governing Germany, said on Wednesday evening that prosecutors were examining the special payments made to Habeck and Annalena Baerbock, their joint leaders. read more

The 1,500 euro bonuses, paid by the party to compensate employees for their extra exertions during the pandemic, counted as outside income that should have been declared to parliament.

Habeck said all involved were fully cooperating with authorities, adding that he did not expect the investigation to last long.

"And then, I think, the chapter will also be closed for good," Habeck told a news conference.

The Greens share power in a Social Democrat-led, three-way coalition with the pro-business Free Democrats.

Reporting by Christian Kraemer; Writing by Zuzanna Szymanska; Editing by Alex Richardson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Blinken says has 'no doubts' Germany is resolute on Ukraine

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday he has "no doubts" Germany is maintaining a united front with NATO on the Ukraine crisis, after Berlin faced pressure to toughen its stance against potential Russian aggression. The top US diplomat also dismissed the idea of slapping punitive sanctions on Russia now, before any potential invasion of the former Soviet republic Ukraine, saying sanctions should be used as a means of "dissuading" Moscow from an attack. Blinken's comments follow a week of intense diplomacy in which he held talks with his Russian counterpart and also sat down with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz as Kyiv voiced mounting fears of a Russian invasion. Germany was in the hot seat at the weekend after its navy chief Kay-Achim Schoenbach said Russian President Vladimir Putin deserves respect and also suggested it was "nonsense" to think Russia was ready to pour troops into Ukraine.
POLITICS
Reuters

EU sees N.Ireland resolution with UK if goodwill holds

BRUSSELS, Jan 24 (Reuters) - European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic said on Monday discussions with Britain could resolve Northern Irish trading challenges if goodwill was maintained, after talks with British Foreign Minister Liz Truss held in a "constructive atmosphere". Sefcovic, who oversees the European Union's ties with post-Brexit Britain, said...
ECONOMY
AFP

German centre right elects Merkel critic as leader

Germany's centre right opposition Christian Democrats on Saturday elected Friedrich Merz, a critic of former Chancellor Angela Merkel, as their new leader by a huge majority. Merkel left office in 2021 after 16 years in power and was succeeded by Social Democrat Olaf Scholz at the helm of a three-way coalition with the Greens and the pro-business Free Democrats. Electoral defeat left the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) having to regroup and members gave their strong backing to Merz, a 66-year-old on the traditional right of the party, after twice rejecting him in recent years. Merz, the only candidate standing, received the backing of 95 percent of 980 delegates at a virtual party congress and declared himself "deeply moved" to see the extent of their support.
ELECTIONS
US News and World Report

German Prosecutors Probe Greens' Leaders Over COVID Bonus

BERLIN (Reuters) - German prosecutors have opened an investigation into the two leaders of the co-governing Greens, Robert Habeck and Annalena Baerbock, over alleged special coronavirus payments, the party said on Wednesday. Spiegel Online reported the start of the investigation for a possible breach of trust to the detriment of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Economy#The German Green Party#Greens#Democrat#Free Democrats
Light Reading

Telefónica sees the smaller open RAN picture in Germany

Telefónica Deutschland (O2 Germany), something of an open RAN cheerleader for Telefónica Group in Europe, has "activated" two small cells using the nascent tech. Attached to a building facade on Klenzestraße in Munich's Gärtnerplatz district, they are aimed at complementing O2 Germany's 4G network with extra capacity. 5G open RAN minicells, supporting the standalone version, are expected to come online "later in the year."
BUSINESS
wkzo.com

Germany’s Scholz urges compulsory COVID-19 jabs for all adults

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany should make COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for all adults, Chancellor Olaf Scholz told parliament on Wednesday. The leader of Scholz’s Social Democrats (SPD) had said in the legislature on Tuesday that he expected a bill on making COVID-19 vaccination mandatory to be voted on by parliament in March.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Germany's nuclear meltdown

A modest display of pyrotechnics at the Brandenburg Gate accompanied by the ill-fitting tune of "Auld Lang Syne" drifting through the empty streets of Berlin — New Year's Eve in Germany was again a rather subdued affair because of rising coronavirus infections. But not in the small village of Grohnde in Lower Saxony, where loud cheers could be heard at midnight.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

‘Covid pass’ comes into effect in France as cases surge

Unvaccinated people in France are no longer allowed to visit restaurants, bars, sports avenues and tourist destinations unless they have recently recovered from Covid, according to a law that came into force on Monday.The “vaccine pass” is part of the Paris government’s bid to cap surging Covid cases, most of which are Omicron variant infections.January has seen France register regular high numbers of daily infections, putting massive pressure on the country’s national health system. In response, the government’s anti-Covid strategy has been to place great emphasis on the “vaccine pass” to fight the surge and avoid imposing harder lockdown...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Europe
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Belgium OKs 4th vaccine shot for immunocompromised people

Belgium s health ministers have approved a recommendation to use a fourth dose of coronavirus vaccine to better protect people with a weakened immune system against the virus.Christie Morreale, the minister for public health in the federal government, said Monday that she and her regional counterparts have greenlighted the proposal made by the country's health council. Morreale did not give a date for the start of the program.About 77% of Belgium's nearly 11.5 million people are now fully vaccinated, and some 6.3 million Belgians have received a booster dose, according to the latest figures from health authorities. Belgium had...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

UK to drop COVID test demand for vaccinated travellers from Feb. 11

LONDON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Fully vaccinated travellers arriving in Britain will no longer have to take a COVID-19 test, transport minister Grant Shapps said on Monday, as the government sets out plans to move beyond restrictions and live with the virus. Currently, vaccinated people arriving in Britain are required...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Britain reports 88,447 new COVID cases, 56 deaths

LONDON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Britain reported 88,447 new COVID-19 cases and 56 deaths within 28 days of a positive test on Monday, according to government data. The number of cases in the last seven days has fallen 6.8% to 652,679, the data showed.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

EU urges Russia to de-escalate, threatens 'massive' sanctions

BRUSSELS, Jan 24 (Reuters) - The European Union called on Russia on Monday to defuse tensions over Ukraine and reaffirmed that Moscow would face "massive" consequences if it attacked its neighbour. The EU's 27 foreign ministers, meeting in Brussels, said the bloc "condemns Russia's continued aggressive actions and threats against...
POLITICS
gonomad.com

Berlin, Germany: When to Visit and What to See

Visit Berlin In 2022: Events, Weather, Temperatures and Climate. If you want to explore the German capital, you are probably wondering when is the best time to visit Berlin. This article from the Julius Homes team invites you to discover the different seasons of Berlin, as well as the periods when you can travel cheaper and attend the biggest annual events. So if you want to know when to go to Berlin, follow the guide!
BEAUTY & FASHION
Foreign Policy

Russia Talks Show No Sign of a Quick Resolution on Ukraine Crisis

A flurry of high-level diplomacy between trans-Atlantic allies and Russia to defuse the Ukraine crisis ended without any significant breakthroughs—or breakdowns—in talks this week. NATO allies unanimously rejected Russia’s calls for new security arrangements in Europe, which would bar the alliance from expanding to new members, after contentious talks with their Russian counterparts this week. Russian officials blamed the United States for the impasse in negotiations.
POLITICS
The Independent

Thousands sign petition demanding end to ‘shockingly wasteful’ empty ghost flights

As airlines across Europe fly planes without passengers purely to hang on to take-off and landing slots, a UK parliamentary petition demanding an end to “ghost flights” has attracted more than 3,000 signatures.Flying planes empty has long been used by airlines to preserve what is often their most valuable asset: permission to land at and take off from, high-demand airports such as London Heathrow.In the industry, the practice is known as “keeping slots warm” – flying enough to adhere to the 80:20 rule that requires an airline to use a slot 80 per cent of the time. Any less, and the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Reuters

MSCI's developed-economy stocks index touches 'correction' marker

LONDON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - MSCI's main index of developed world stocks briefly entered 'correction' territory on Monday, as a fifth day of heavy selling across global markets took its toll. The MSCI World Index (.MIWO00000PUS) as it is formally known tracks over 1,500 companies across 23 advanced economy countries....
STOCKS
Wyoming News

Vaccine mandate at Canadian border could cost consumers

(The Center Square) – A new requirement for truck drivers coming from Canada to be vaccinated against COVID-19 could add to supply chain challenges for everything from cars to fruit. The Canadian Trucking Alliance said it could effect more than 12,000 drivers who cross the border daily. "Based on surveys done by the Alliance, and national vaccination averages, CTA believes this will result in a 10-15% exit rate of the...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

287K+
Followers
271K+
Post
134M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy