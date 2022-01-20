ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

The Latest: US Open champ Raducanu loses at Australian Open

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMELBOURNE, Australia — (AP) — The Latest on Thursday at the Australian Open tennis tournament (all times local):. U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu has lost 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 to Danka Kovinic in the second round of the Australian Open. Raducanu won the U.S. Open as a qualifier...

