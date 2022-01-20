The Latest: US Open champ Raducanu loses at Australian Open

Giant-killer Amanda Anisimova, fresh from knocking out defending champion Naomi Osaka, will have world number one Ashleigh Barty in her sights when the Australian Open hits the last-16 stage on Sunday. Meanwhile, Rafael Nadal, who says he is having "a very special week" after coming back from an injury-ravaged 2021, is one win away from the men's quarter-finals and a potential last-eight showdown with world number three Alexander Zverev. But the whole of Australia will be watching their idol Barty to see whether she can keep the Melbourne Park party going in search of a maiden triumph to add to her Roland Garros and Wimbledon crowns. The fearless 20-year-old Anisimova will be out to gatecrash the night-time festivities on Rod Laver Arena by claiming another famous win against Barty, who has only dropped eight games as she inches towards a maiden Grand Slam crown on home soil.

