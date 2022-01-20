ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Moscow's COVID-19 cases surge to pandemic high

 4 days ago
MOSCOW, Jan 20 (Reuters) - The Russian capital on Thursday reported a record pandemic high of 11,557 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and the daily nationwide number of new infections also rose sharply to 38,850, authorities said.

Moscow city mayor Sergei Sobyanin met President Vladimir Putin on Thursday in footage aired on state television and presented a report on the rapid spread of the Omicron variant.

Reporting by Maxim Rodionov and Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

