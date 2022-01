Data: City of Minneapolis; Map: Jared Whalen/AxiosMinneapolis has received more than 8,000 eligible applications for 200 spots in its guaranteed basic income pilot program, Axios has learned.The big picture: Minneapolis is joining cities across the country, including St. Paul, in experimenting with the unconditional cash stipends for low-income families. How it works: Families selected for the program will receive $500 from the city every month for two years. The city and the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis will monitor those families, along with a control group of applicants who were not selected, to gauge the impact. Who's eligible: Families living...

