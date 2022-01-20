ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kratom regulatory bill advances in a Florida Senate committee

By Ben Montgomery
 4 days ago
A bill that would ban the sale of kratom to anyone younger than 21 and regulate the industry advanced in a Florida Senate committee this week.

  • A mild stimulant that comes from a tree, kratom is typically brewed into a tea or taken via gel capsule.

What's new: Senate Bill 1076 , sponsored by Sen. Joe Gruters of Sarasota, would set up quality-control measures and require kratom sellers to label products with directions.

What they're saying: "We just want to eliminate the bad actors, and those people that are turning the product into something that it's not," said Gruters, per the Times/Herald .

Axios Tampa Bay

Axios Tampa Bay, anchored by Ben Montgomery and Selene San Felice, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

