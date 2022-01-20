Kratom regulatory bill advances in a Florida Senate committee

A bill that would ban the sale of kratom to anyone younger than 21 and regulate the industry advanced in a Florida Senate committee this week.

A mild stimulant that comes from a tree, kratom is typically brewed into a tea or taken via gel capsule.

What's new: Senate Bill 1076 , sponsored by Sen. Joe Gruters of Sarasota, would set up quality-control measures and require kratom sellers to label products with directions.

What they're saying: "We just want to eliminate the bad actors, and those people that are turning the product into something that it's not," said Gruters, per the Times/Herald .