Columbus, OH

Report: Columbus one of nation's top state capitals

By Tyler Buchanan
 4 days ago

Columbus is one of the best state capitals, and there's now data to back that opinion up. The Arch City is the 8th-best capital city in America, per rankings from WalletHub. What they...

