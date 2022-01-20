2 more Pittsburgh Public Schools move to online learning

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review

Two more Pittsburgh Public Schools are shuttering as officials continue to try and mitigate the spread of covid-19.

Pittsburgh Colfax PreK-8 and Pittsburgh Science and Technology Academy will be closed until Wednesday, officials said. Students at those schools will participate in online learning.

Those schools join several other district buildings that have been closed as officials work to curb the spread of the virus among staff and students.

Pittsburgh Clayton Academy is closed until Tuesday.

Pittsburgh Allderdice High School, Pittsburgh Chartiers Early Childhood Center and Pittsburgh Dilworth PreK-5 are closed until Monday.

Six facilities are closed until Friday, including Pittsburgh Arsenal 6-8, Pittsburgh CAPA 6-12, Pittsburgh Concord PreK-5, Pittsburgh Shiller 6-8, Pittsburgh Sunnyside PreK-8 and Pittsburgh Woolslair PreK-5.

According to the district website, schools can be closed for various reasons including staffing shortages caused by quarantines or positive cases, sharing of staff between facilities and sharing of facilities between schools. A maximum 14-day suspension of in-person learning may be recommended when a 5% threshold of positive cases is met.

The district is approaching the situation as rolling building closures, where Interim Superintendent Wayne Walters, along with other school officials, conduct a school-by-school building closure eligibility review each day. Officials aim to communicate any closures by 6:30 p.m.

“The covid-19 pandemic has proven that opening our district doors was just the beginning of a long road ahead,” Walters wrote in a message posted on the district’s website last week. “Maintaining the health and safety of our students and staff remains our top priority.“