Alceco/Ag Partners and First Cooperative Association announced today (Mon) that the company will begin operating under a new name, and will be known as AgState. A news release states that the re-branding strategy reflects both the evolution of the company, as well as its vision for the future. The new organization is said to be well positioned to serve their customer base well into the future, whether it's through tried and true agronomic solutions and data services, high-quality feed, petroleum offerings, or through innovative risk management products for grain.

AGRICULTURE ・ 7 DAYS AGO