The number of people experiencing homelessness for the first time in metro Denver doubled between 2020 and 2021, a new report shows. The data, released late last week by the Metro Denver Homeless Initiative, reveals about 40% of the city's homeless population was living outdoors compared to previous counts of around 25%. Why it matters: The surge in newly homeless people makes Denver's homeless crisis even more challenging to solve.Details: The figures back service providers, who for months have warned that the pandemic has exacerbated homelessness. 32,233 people accessed services related to homelessness between July 1, 2020 and June 30,...

DENVER, CO ・ 4 HOURS AGO