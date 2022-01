The race to run Minnesota's elections is already attracting serious money.Driving the news: Secretary of State Steve Simon raised $397,000 for his re-election bid in 2021, a spokesman told Axios, significantly outpacing recent campaigns for the state's top election official.The incumbent Democrat entered 2022 with more than $450,000 in his campaign account.The big picture: Record-breaking cash is expected to influence secretary of state races across the nation this year, as both parties put renewed attention on the posts following the 2020 election, Axios' Stef W. Kight reports.Context: Simon's haul, set to be reported in a year-end campaign finance filing next...

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO