Public Health

Free COVID tests available to all U.S. families

By Alissa Widman Neese
 4 days ago

A government portal for ordering free, at-home rapid COVID-19 tests is live. 👍 We submitted our orders and are happy...

KION News Channel 5/46

Federal inspectors investigating ‘numerous complaints’ about labs and testing sites associated with Center for Covid Control

By Liz Stark, CNN The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services is investigating “numerous complaints” about labs and testing sites associated with the Center for Covid Control, the agency confirmed to CNN Friday. “We take seriously any allegations of fraud or misbehavior by COVID-19 testing sites. CMS’s Center for Clinical Standards and Quality investigates these The post Federal inspectors investigating ‘numerous complaints’ about labs and testing sites associated with Center for Covid Control appeared first on KION546.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Pittsburgh

Pa. Public Health Officials Push For People To Get Flu Vaccine As Cases Rise In The State

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) — Public health officials in Pennsylvania are recommending residents to get their flu vaccine as case counts rise across the state. There have been flu cases discovered in all 67 counties, with both Influenza A and B on the rise. Sixteen Pennsylvanians have died from the flu since the flu season started in 2021. “With the growing number of flu cases amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, we want to remind Pennsylvanians to take preventative measures, including getting a flu vaccine to protect themselves, their family and communities from the flu this season,” Pennsylvania Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson said. With the Omicron variant’s symptoms being somewhat similar to flu symptoms, it’s becoming easier to confuse the two viruses. However, public health officials say that a COVID-19 vaccine regimen will not protect people from the flu and urge them to register for a flu vaccine. Anyone sick with the flu should stay home and those who may face complications with the virus should seek out treatment options, according to Johnson.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
State
Ohio State
CBS Miami

COVID-19 Vaccine Site Finder

(Getty Images) Miami-Dade County is coordinating closely with health care partners, the local health department and private partners to vaccinate members of our community against the coronavirus.  You can receive the COVID-19 vaccine or booster shot at any Miami-Dade County COVID-19 vaccine site, as well as at pharmacies and community clinics. Minors between the ages of 5 and 17 may receive the Pfizer vaccine but must be accompanied by a parent or guardian and bring with them a completed parental consent form. Homebound individuals 12 years of age or older can call 888-201-5490 or email vaccinations@ilshealth.com to schedule an appointment at home to be vaccinated. CLICK...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Daily Mail

Almost half of the 3,187 'Covid patients' in Massachusetts hospitals have been admitted for an unrelated condition, officials reveal

Almost half of 'Covid hospitalizations' in Massachusetts are among people who were admitted for a non-virus related reason. The revelation by state health officials Thursday makes the state the first to differentiate between hospitalizations 'with' Covid versus hospitalizations 'because of' Covid. This failure to differentiate nationwide has led to record...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Vox

The hidden lesson in the new free Covid-19 tests

This is an excerpt from the newsletter for The Weeds. To sign up for a weekly dive into policy and its effects on people, click here. This week, the Biden administration rolled out a plan to send up to four free Covid-19 tests to every household in America. But you...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Ohio Health#Omicron
AFP

Covid-19 vaccines showed high efficacy against severe Omicron: US data

Covid-19 vaccines and boosters continued to have very high efficacy against severe outcomes during the Omicron wave of the virus, a large real-world study from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) showed Friday. The paper evaluated data from more than 300,000 visits to emergency departments, urgent care clinics, and hospitalizations across 10 states from August 26, 2021 to January 5, 2022. During the period when the Delta variant was dominant, vaccine efficacy against Covid-19 hospitalization was 90 percent between 14-179 days after dose two of a vaccine, fell to 81 percent more than 180 days after the second dose, and rose to 94 percent 14 days or more after dose three. After Omicron became dominant, the vaccine efficacy estimate against hospitalization between 14-179 days after dose two was 81 percent, 57 percent after more than 180 days from dose two, and 90 percent 14 or more days after dose three.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MyArkLaMiss

Booster shots needed against omicron, CDC studies show

NEW YORK (AP) — Three studies released Friday offered more evidence that COVID-19 vaccines are standing up to the omicron variant, at least among people who received booster shots. They are the first large U.S. studies to look at vaccine protection against omicron, health officials said. The papers echo previous research — including studies in […]
HEALTH
Axios

FDA OKs antiviral drug remdesivir for non-hospitalized COVID patients

The Food and Drug Administration on Friday authorized the antiviral drug remdesivir as a treatment for some non-hospitalized adults and pediatric patients with mild to moderate COVID symptoms. Why it matters: The move expands use of remdesivir, previously limited to only patients who were hospitalized, and comes as doctors face...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Axios

Ohio's COVID vaccinations by race

The percentage of white, Black and Hispanic residents in Ohio who have received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine continues to lag behind the national average. But Asian Ohioans are 8% above the national average, according to data from the Kaiser Family Foundation. Why it matters: Vaccination remains our most...
OHIO STATE
Axios

Ohio's declining COVID hospitalizations

Ohio's COVID-19 hospitalizations have declined for two straight weeks, suggesting the worst of the Omicron variant surge could soon be behind us. Why it matters: Omicron has been the most contagious variant so far, straining health care systems and exacerbating staffing shortages since first detected in the U.S. on Dec. 1.
OHIO STATE
Shropshire Star

Covid tests scrapped for fully vaccinated arrivals

This will be a major boost for travel firms and families planning an overseas trip during the February half-term. Coronavirus testing for fully vaccinated travellers arriving in England will be axed, Boris Johnson has announced. The Prime Minister did not confirm when the travel rules will be eased, but it...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS San Francisco

Health Experts, Parents, Teachers Call for Lifting Mask Mandates Post-Omicron

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — With omicron cases starting to decline in many parts of the state, there’s a push to ease COVID restrictions although it’s still unclear whether health officials will lift mask mandates Feb. 15. Some leading health experts and doctors on the front lines of this two-year-old COVID battle are hoping they’ll go a step farther. “I think the public is scared because of a lot of our messaging,” said UCSF director of COVID response Dr. Jeanne Noble. Calls to lift mandates are growing louder. In San Rafael, protesters rallied Sunday against vaccine requirements and mask mandates. “The fact that these mandates and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
