Despite all the stresses, division, and crises of the past year, we Americans have the timely opportunity to achieve the togetherness and mutual benefits in the new year that can mark a significant turning point. This opportunity lies within the recently passed $1.2 trillion brick-and-mortar infrastructure bill, which can help build bridges of inclusivity between mainstream construction industry businesses and small and diverse business enterprises, generate multiplicative community benefits, and serve as a replicable national model across many industries.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO