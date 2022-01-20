Kristen Ingram’s PLUS ONE Society Helps Sports Franchises, Leagues Make an Impact
By Amanda Scurlock, Sportswriter
lasentinel.net
4 days ago
In 2017, former NFL Network executive Kristen Ingram bet on herself by creating PLUS ONE Society, a company that provides initiatives that tackle societal issues. Since its inception, many celebrities, athletes and sporting leagues have acquired her expertise to conduct conscious programming. PLUS ONE provides a myriad of services...
As the Chicago Bears continue their methodical process vetting candidates simultaneously for their general manager and head coach openings, action should pick up soon. ESPN reported Saturday morning that Kansas City Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles, a GM candidate, will get a second interview. It already was reported Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt ...
Michael Jordan had an incredible aura around him. People will wait for hours just to get a glimpse of ‘His Airness’. Jordan is perhaps the biggest superstar in the history of the NBA, and his crossover appeal is truly difficult to comprehend. But sometimes, the people who get to meet Michael Jordan didn’t have the best experience and even found themselves to be upset with him.
Next weekend, with or without the Kansas City Chiefs, an AFC Championship Game will be played. By the time your head hits the pillow tonight, assuming you watch the AFC Divisional Round game between the Chiefs and Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium, you’ll know whether Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes and the rest of the Kansas City franchise will be a part of the game that sends a team to the Super Bowl.
The NFL product is stronger than ever.
Three of the four playoff games this weekend were decided on walk-off field goals as the final seconds ticked away on the game clock. The other was won with a touchdown pass in overtime.
In the end, the underdog Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers and Cincinnati Bengals, plus last year’s Super Bowl losing Kansas City Chiefs, were the survivors.
It’s possible those could have been the last NFL games for all-time great quarterbacks Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers, but even with those marquee quarterbacks gone for the postseason, the league has great matchups in the...
This weekend brought arguably the greatest playoff weekend in NFL history. Football appears poised to embark on a new era with new stars while maintaining the same old dominance it has enjoyed for decades atop the sports world.
The wife of NBA legend Steph Curry has called the gossip 'ridiculous'. The wife of Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry, Ayesha, has addressed rumors that the couple is in an open relationship, labeling the speculation 'disrespectful'. Claims circled on gossip blogs in recent weeks and cited an anonymous tip...
Charles Barkley and Michael Jordan were very close during their playing careers. Jordan and Barkley entered the NBA at the same time, as part of the legendary 1984 NBA Draft class. Jordan went to the Bulls, and Chuck would join the Philadelphia 76ers. But Barkley found more success when he was in the Western Conference.
Amy Schneider continued her Jeopardy! winning streak tonight with her 39th game, becoming the second winningest contestant in the show’s history behind Ken Jennings.
With today’s victory, the engineering manager from Oakland, California, became No. 2 on the game show’s all-time consecutive wins list, with her winnings now totaling $1,319,800.
Jennings has held the top spot with 74 wins since 2004 (he has been hosting Jeopardy! during Schneider’s streak).
“It still feels unreal,” said Schneider in a statement. “Knowing that I had this chance, I was definitely thinking about it. Then Ken said it, and I thought, ‘Alright, I just accomplished this huge thing’ and it was pretty great.” Schneider beat the 38-game record set earlier this season by Matt Amodio, who is now No. 3 on the all-time wins list.
Schneider and Amodio will face off in the next edition of the Tournament of Champions.
In her statement, Schneider directed a message to Amodio: “It’s going to be an honor playing against you, and it’s going to be a tight competition.”
