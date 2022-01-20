ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Talented Glynn Turman Stars in ABC Mini-Series: ‘Women of the Movement’

By Dr. Valerie Wardlaw Contributing Writer
lasentinel.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlynn Turman, the venerable Emmy-winning actor, brings his megawatt smile and huge talent to the small screen in the limited ABC series, “Women of the Movement,” the story of Mamie Till – Mobley who sought justice for her son Emmett Till following his brutal murder in...

lasentinel.net

Comments / 0

 

WAPT

Mississippi actor featured in ABC's 'Women of the Movement'

JACKSON, Miss. — A metro-area actor said he's blessed and grateful to have a role in the ABC limited series "Women of the Movement." Jason Gaines, of Rankin County, appears in four of the six episodes of the series, which has been rating gold for ABC. Each week, more than 3 million viewers have watched the historical drama portray the efforts of Mamie Till-Mobley as she tries to get justice in the heinous killing of her son, Emmett Till.
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
TVOvermind

Meet the Cast of Women of the Movement

It’s been almost 70 years since Emmett Till was brutally murdered in Mississippi for allegedly whistling at a white woman in a local store. In the years since he was killed, it has since been revealed that Till’s accuser, Carolyn Bryant, lied about what happened in the store today. Although Till’s death initially served as a cautionary tale about racism in the south during the Jim Crow Era, it is now seen as evidence of the brutal hatred that, sadly, still exists. Recently, Emmett Till’s story has been brought back into the spotlight thanks to a new miniseries on ABC called Women of the Movement. While his murder is at the center of the story, the miniseries focuses on his mother, Mamie, and how she fought to make sure that her son’s story wasn’t forgotten or ignored. Not only does Women of the Movement handle Till’s story with the kind of compassion it deserves, but it also features an awesome cast who has brought each of the characters to life in beautiful and authentic ways. Some of the cast members may not be people you’re familiar with yet, but I have a feeling we’re going to be seeing a lot more of them in the near future. Keep reading to learn more about the cast of Women of the Movement.
MOVIES
Distractify

The Life and Legacy of Emmett Till Is Honored in 'Women of the Movement'

In the summer of 1955, then 14-year-old Emmett Till was brutally murdered in Mississippi. The unjust racial motivation behind Emmett's murder, in addition to his mother Mamie's determination to seek justice for her son, was one of the sparks that led to the birth of the Civil Rights movement in the 1960s. Emmett and Mamie's story is given new light in the new ABC limited series Women of the Movement.
TV & VIDEOS
tvseriesfinale.com

Women of the Movement: Season Two? Has the ABC Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Airing on the ABC television network, the Women of the Movement TV show is based on a true story and stars Adrienne Warren, Tonya Pinkins, Cedric Joe, Ray Fisher, Glynn Turman, Chris Coy, Carter Jenkins, and Julia McDermott. In 1955, Mamie Till-Mobley (Warren) risked her life to find justice after her son Emmett (Joe) was brutally murdered in the Jim Crow South. Unwilling to let Emmett’s murder disappear from the headlines, Mamie chose to bear her pain on the world’s stage, emerging as an activist for justice and igniting the Civil Rights movement as we know it today.
TV SERIES
NPR

Glynn Turman

Glynn Turman is a brilliant actor who's lived an extraordinary life. His first big role was at 12, in the original Broadway production of A Raisin in the Sun – he performed alongside Sidney Poitier, Ruby Dee and Louis Gossett Jr. In 1975, he starred in the hugely influential film Cooley High – a classic, if you haven't seen it. And in 1978, he married Aretha Franklin.
MOVIES
PIX11

Actor Daniel Abeles talks ‘Women of the Movement’ limited series

In Mississippi in 1955, the brutal murder of Emmett Till empowered his mother Mamie Till-Mobley to share her son’s story and shine a light on the hateful behavior of the time.It is said that her bravery arguably fueled the Civil Rights Movement. “Women of the Movement,” a six-part limited series, retells the events. One of […]
TV & VIDEOS
wfla.com

Tampa Native, Vivian Fleming-Alvarez, stars in ABC’s powerful ‘Women of the Movement’

It’s an emotional interview for actress Vivian Fleming-Alvarez, as she talks about playing Elizabeth “Lizzie” Wright in the new ABC series, “Women of the Movement”, which tells the story of the brutal murder of Emmitt Till in the 1950’s with a focus on his mother, Mamie, whose passion and actions in the aftermath of her son’s death ignited the Civil Rights Movement.
TAMPA, FL
TVLine

Women of the Movement Finale Recap: How the World Failed Emmett Till

We all know how Emmett Till’s murder trial ended. The men who lynched him in 1955 — Roy Bryant and J.W. Milam — walked away scot-free when a jury of 12 white men in Mississippi returned a “not guilty” verdict. The finale of ABC’s powerfully portrayed limited series Women of the Movement on Thursday night filled in the blanks with all of the things we weren’t taught in school about the trial. For instance, Bryant and Milam’s defense attorneys tried to argue that Till’s body wasn’t his but a hoax staged by the NAACP. On the other hand, those same attorneys pushed...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
