National Bar Association Supports Andre Mathis’ Nomination to 6th Circuit Bench Subhead: NBA President Carlos Moore Issues Stern Condemnation of Sen. Marsha Blackburn’s Opposition to the Appointment
The White House recently announced its nomination of attorney Andre B. Mathis as the judicial replacement of Bernice Bouie Donald for the position of United States Circuit Judge of the United States Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit. The National Bar Association (NBA) previously applauded this nomination and...lasentinel.net
Comments / 0