ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Health experts share advice on using at-home COVID-19 tests

FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MNhR7_0dqklSfx00

On Wednesday, the Biden administration officially launched a website for people to get free at-home COVID-19 tests , declaring every home in the country is eligible to order four free at-home tests.

Florida health experts are sharing what people need to know on when and how you should use them to get the most accurate result.

Tracie Wiechmann successfully was able to place an order for these tests on Tuesday during the website’s soft launch.

“I filled in those fields, and it was less than a minute and clicked submit, and I thought, surely there’s going to be more to this, you know? But then it said success, and I got a confirmation email that came from USPS,” said Wiechmann.

When on the government’s official site , you’ll click “Order Free At-Home Tests,” which will direct you to a USPS page to fill out your information. Several people who filled out the form said it was a simple process.

“I believe that it’s really important that, especially people who don’t have financial means to just go and buy a test, that they have access to this as well,” said Wiechmann. “Being able to get those delivered to our homes free of charge is huge in trying to tamp this whole thing down and to mitigate the effect it’s having on our community.”

The tests available for order are rapid antigen at-home tests, not PCR, and the site says orders will usually ship in seven to 12 days.

Dr. Jackie Cawley, BayCare Health System’s VP for Population Health and Chief Medical Officer for Ambulatory Care, explained when you should use the tests when you receive them.

“If you have a known exposure to COVID, test yourself in about three to five days as the virus particles have a chance to increase in your body. If you’re having symptoms and you’re concerned you might have COVID, another good time for you to check,” said Cawley. “If the test is negative in either one of those scenarios, checking the next day or so is a good idea because a negative test doesn’t necessarily mean that you’re not contagious. It’s just not picking it up at that particular time.”

The quality of the sample is also critical. Dr. Thomas Unnasch, a Distinguished USF Health professor, shared how to take the test in order to ensure that it’s the most accurate it can be.

“Probably the most the most important thing with the tests is making sure you get a really good sample, and that means really getting that swab that comes with the test really far up each one of your nostrils and rotating it around a goodly amount,” said Unnasch.

Dr. Unnasch explained if you just touch the edge of the nostril for a short amount of time on each side, that might not give you a good sample.

With the recent high demand for COVID-19 tests across the country, some people explain at some point, you may want a test saved at home for a rainy day.

“Our tax dollars provided this for us. Go ahead and get them sent to you and just put them on the shelf somewhere for when you need them,” said Wiechmann. “It doesn’t take much of your time at all, and then you’ll be glad that you did.”

This story was originally reported by Mary O'Connell with our sister station WFTS.

Comments / 0

Related
First Coast News

Doctors explain why vaccinated people are still getting COVID

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — It's likely you or someone you know has or recently had COVID-19. Health officials say the highly contagious omicron variant and the holiday season fueled a surge that continues to impact both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Tyler Chulvick from Dunmore just got over the virus and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KXII.com

Have Covid? Local doctor says do this to help your symptoms

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Right now nearly 8400 Texomans are currently fighting Covid-19. Dr. Minaxi Rathod said treating COVID isn’t an exact science, but if you do come down with the virus, there are a few home remedies you can try. “The best thing is to stay home, take...
SHERMAN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Coronavirus
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Health
The Independent

Healthcare worker shames Covid-positive patient she tested – then saw out shopping

A healthcare worker has gone viral after posting a TikTok video in which she lambasts a Covid-positive patient she apparently tested earlier in the day – then saw out shopping.TikTok user @eliicoco, masked and pictured in blue scrubs, shot the video at an undisclosed Ross location, writing, “When you see the patient that you swabed (sic) earlier who tested positive for Covid in the line at Ross” accompanied by a crying emoji.Set the soundtrack of Coolio’s 90s hit Gangsta’s Paradise, she added: “I told you to stay home and recover sis.”The wildly contagious coronavirus variant Omicron has been sweeping...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Fortune

ER doctor breaks down COVID symptoms by vaccination status

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The patients who are suffering the most during the current Omicron surge are unvaccinated, according to a New York City emergency room doctor, who recently explained how different types of patients are experiencing different symptoms.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pcr#Antigen Test#Population Health#Covid#Health Experts#Baycare Health System#Ambulatory Care
WKYC

Local ‘Vaccine Queen’ has trouble tracking down infusion treatment after COVID-19 diagnosis

CLEVELAND — For Stacey Bene, the pandemic has been a way for her to give back to her community. When the coronavirus vaccine roll-out began in 2021, she began tirelessly tracking down vaccines for those who needed them the most. Bene has helped thousands of Ohioans find vaccinations for COVID-19. However, on New Year’s Day, she found herself tirelessly tracking down a monoclonal antibody treatment after testing positive for COVID-19.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USPS
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS News

Here's how to request free at-home COVID tests starting Wednesday

Americans will be able to order free at-home tests online starting Wednesday, part of the Biden administration's strategy to make COVID-19 tests more accessible as Omicron variant continues to cause high numbers of cases across the U.S. On Wednesday, Americans will be able to log onto COVIDTests.gov, where they will...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WREG

What you need to know before ordering your free at-home COVID test

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Starting this Wednesday, free at-home COVID-19 tests will be available for order through a government website but many of you have questions such as how many can you get, when will they arrive and just how accurate are they? To help combat long testing lines and a shortage of rapid test kits, the Biden administration […]
MEMPHIS, TN
The Independent

Former FDA chief says Omicron may be the end of Covid as infections and deaths continue to rise

Dr Scott Gottlieb, the former chief of the US Food and Drug Administration, said that the onset of the Omicron variant may be a sign that the pandemic is coming to an end. During an appearance on CBNC's Squawk Box, Dr Gottlieb said researchers were cautiously optimistic that Omicron will become the dominant strain of the coronavirus. "We've seen this virus continue to drift and undergo gradual evolution...there is a presumption at some point we are going to have a dominant lineage," he said. "The conventional wisdom right now is it's likely to be Omicron."That news may be difficult...
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy