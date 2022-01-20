ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Regions Financial stock extends pullback after profit falls below expectations

By Tomi Kilgore
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gNuMy_0dqklP1m00
By Marketwatch
MARKET PULSE

Shares of Regions Financial Corp. (rf) dropped 4.2% in premarket trading Thursday, to extend its pullback from a 14-year high to a third session, after the regional bank reported fourth-quarter profit that fell below expectations, while revenue matched forecasts. Net income declined to $414 million, or 43 cents a share, from $588 million, or 61 cents a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was 49 cents. Total revenue fell 3.1% to $1.63 billion, matching the FactSet consensus, as net interest income increased 1.3% to $1.02 billion to also match analyst forecasts. Total adjusted noninterest expenses rose 4.0% to $967 million, while salaries and employee benefits expense fell 1.0% to $575 million. Loans and leases for commercial and industrial declined 3.7% to $42.25 billion, for residential first mortgage increased 6.0% to $17.4 billion and for consumer credit card fell 2.9% to $1.16 billion. The stock, which has shed 6.9% since closing at a 14-year high on Jan. 14, has gained 0.6% over the past three months while the S&P 500 (spx) has slipped 0.1%.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Dow's 600-point drop led by losses in shares of Walt Disney, Microsoft

Shares of Walt Disney and Microsoft are seeing declines Monday morning, leading the Dow Jones Industrial Average selloff. Shares of Walt Disney. have contributed to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline, as the Dow. DJIA,. -2.03%. was most recently trading 605 points (1.8%) lower. Walt Disney's shares have declined $6.07, or...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Regions Financial#Pullback#Net Interest Income#Factset
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Investor's Business Daily

Stock Market Indexes Fall More Than 2%; S&P 500 Breaks Below This Key Level

The stock market resumed its January hemorrhage with losses of about 2% Monday, as geopolitical tensions added to financial concerns for investors. The Nasdaq composite tumbled 2.2% while the S&P 500 lost 2.1%. The latter fell below its 200-day moving average. The small-cap Russell 2000 was off 1.9%. The Dow...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Plug Power's stock drops after Truist slashes price target citing policy uncertainty, rotation out of growth stocks

Shares of Plug Power Inc. PLUG, -10.87% dropped 4.1% toward an 8 1/2-month low in premarket trading Monday,. after Truist analyst Tristan Richardson slashed his price target by nearly 40%, and cut his targets on several other alternative energy stocks, as a result of U.S. policy uncertainty and a broad rotation out of growth equities. For Plug, Richardson kept his rating at hold but cut his stock price target to $27 from $44. He said that while the alternative energy space tends to see seasonal strength around this time, the rising interest rate environment, which is making growth stocks less attractive, and risks associated with supply chain dynamics are also weighing on the sector. Plug's stock has tumbled 35.6% over the past three months through Friday while the S&P 500.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Hollysys stock jumps after revealing buyout bid at a 69% premium

Shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd HOLI, +3.43% rose 10.1% in premarket trading Monday, after the China-based automation control systems company revealed that it received a buyout bid that would value the company at about $1.53 billion. The company said a buyer consortium submitted in December a bid to buy Hollysys in a "friendly negotiated merger" for $25 a share in cash, which represents a 69.4% premium to Friday's closing price of $14.76. In a letter to Hollysys's board, the consortium, which includes Recco Control Technology Pte. Ltd. and Dazheng Group (Hong Kong) Investment Holdings Co. Ltd. said it was "very confident" that all necessary regulatory approvals will be obtained in a timely manner. "As our consortium includes a Chinese state-owned strategic investor in the same and adjacent industries, we envision a transaction with our consortium will generate synergies for the Company, and we foresee no impediments to effectively integrating our respective businesses and organizations," the consortium's letter said. Hollysys shares have tumbled 26.2% over the past three months while the iShares MSCI China ETF.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

European stocks smashed in broad-based retreat

European stocks on Monday were engulfed in red, with tech and travel stocks pacing a retreat in a broad-based downturn. The Stoxx Europe 600 XX:SXXP dropped 2.5% to 462.44, with all of the major sector indexes under pressure. Double-digit declines were seen for companies including French care homes company Orpea...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

MicroStrategy's stock tumbles toward a more than 2-year low as bitcoin extends selloff

Shares of MicroStrategy Inc. MSTR, -10.12% tumbled 12.7% toward a more than two-year low in premarket trading Monday, as the enterprise software company and bitcoin play continues to suffer from the broad selloff in cryptocurrencies. MicroStrategy, which has previously said it uses bitcoin as a primary reserve asset, last disclosed on Dec. 30 that it has paid $3.75 billion to buy 124,391 bitcoins at an average price of $30,159 per bitcoin. Meanwhile, bitcoin.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Camping World boosts stock buyback program, to value of more than 7% of market cap

Shares of Camping World Holdings Inc. CWH, +3.01% rose 0.4% in premarket trading Monday after the recreational vehicle and related products retailer said it increased its stock repurchase program by $152.7 million. That means the company now has $200 million available to buy back stock, which represents 7.4% of the company's market capitalization of $2.71 billion as of Friday's close. The company extended the expiration of the buyback program to Dec. 31, 2025. The stock's gain comes in the face of a selloff in the broader market, as futures.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

83K+
Followers
18K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy