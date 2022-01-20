Plans unveiled for new Boys & Girls Club at old Armory in Henderson, Kentucky

HENDERSON, Ky. — The Henderson Boys & Girls Club unveiled construction plans Wednesday for its new facility at the former National Guard Armory.

According to Pam Reid, who oversees fundraising as a member of the club's advisory board, the capital campaign has raised 91% of the money it needs, at just over $2.9 million of its $3.2 million goal.

"In the midst of all the other things going on — tornadoes and COVID and everything else — people kept giving," Reid said. "That is significant. The engagement in the community has been tremendous."

The Henderson Unit of the Cliff Hagan Boys & Girls Club hopes to move into the facility early in 2023, if construction proceeds on schedule.

Board chairman Bill Fidler said national supply chain problems were "affecting everything," so delays would not be a surprise. Demolition is scheduled to start in March, with a goal for construction to be complete by the end of 2022.

Fidler called the fundraising campaign for the new club a "generational effort."

"This is not a short-term thing," he said. "This is a place people in the community will be enjoying decades from now. We're so grateful for everyone's support."

Representatives from Axiom Architecture and Hartz Contracting presented the plan, which involves converting a main-floor open garage into four classrooms and a large lounge area. There will be a total of six classrooms on the first floor, plus a snack room and multiple office and storage spaces.

The second floor will include another classroom and a "teen room" designed to entertain older kids. Fidler said he hoped the club would reach more teenagers to get involved in the months leading up to the opening next year.

The second floor is also home to a kitchen and auxiliary kitchen space and the gymnasium. The kitchen will be updated and expanded, reflecting the club's role as a community center that can host events. The gym will be refitted with modern lighting, two rows of bleachers and motorized basketball goals that raise and lower height as needed. Restrooms will be renovated and enlarged for accessibility and an elevator will be added.

Heating and air conditioning systems will be replaced, with individual HVAC units throughout the facility allowing independent control in each area of the building. Contractors said this was the most logical approach since cutting through the building's poured-concrete walls to add air ducts would be impractical. The gymnasium, however, will have a forced-air system via cost-effective fabric ductwork.

Of the 459 potential donors the board identified at the start of the campaign, Reid pointed out, there are 299 that still have not been approached. The original goal included $1.8 million for renovations, a $1 million endowment for future expenses and sustainability and $400,000 for youth programs.

With just $292,148 left to reach the fundraising goal, Reid said it wasn't quite time to take a victory lap, but that the club had everything it needed to "reach the finish line."

"The heart of the Boys & Girls Club is love and service," she said. "I believe we have seen plenty of that in this community."