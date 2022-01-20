ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 things to know this Thursday, January 20

By Michael O'Brien
 4 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Jill Szwed’s weather report has today as the last “warm” day of the week. Today’s five things to know feature’s a Gas main break in Rotterdam, Glenridge Rd bridge making changes, and Ferrellgas customers face delivery issues.

1. Gas main break in Rotterdam

There is currently a gas main break in Rotterdam.

Gas main break on NY 7 in Rotterdam

2. Glenridge Rd bridge making changes

Glenridge Road railroad bridge is seeing some solutions after being hit by a truck again.

Paving solutions for Glenridge Road bridge

3. Albany man charged with murder in death of 15-year-old

An Albany man has been charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of 15-year-old Destiny Greene.

Albany man charged with murder in shooting death of 15-year-old

4. Ferrellgas customers face delivery issues

NEWS10 continues to track local issues with national propane company, Ferrellgas.

Ferrellgas customers continue to face delivery issues

5. Albany County Sheriff’s Office warns of phone scam

ACSO is warning people about a phone scam where someone is impersonating an officer.

Albany County Sheriff’s Office warns of phone scam

