Unmet need is “paralysing” health and social care services and the requirement for frontline staff to be vaccinated against coronavirus must be abandoned, a social care boss has warned.The Homecare Association said “further serious harm” is likely to come to older and disabled people and their families if between 15 and 20% of home care staff cannot work because they are unvaccinated.It said the Government has “seriously misjudged” the balance between the mitigated risk of infection and the risk of people going without vital care.And it is concerned that the safety and wellbeing of older and disabled people will be...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 3 HOURS AGO