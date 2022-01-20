ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GBP/USD Forecast: British Pound Bounces from 200-Day EMA

dailyforex.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe British pound bounced quite nicely from the 200-day EMA on Wednesday. This also coincided with a move back down to the previous downtrend line of the channel that should now offer support, and it certainly looks as if we are trying to do so. In fact, if you look at...

www.dailyforex.com

dailyforex.com

EUR/USD Forex Signal: Patterns Point to Bearish Breakout

Sell the EUR/USD and set a take-profit at 1.1250. Add a stop-loss at 1.1400. Set a take-profit at 1.1355 and a take-profit at 1.1400. Add a stop-loss at 1.1300. The EUR/USD pair is in a consolidation mode as investors assess the overall divergence between the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank (ECB). The pair is trading at 1.1345, which is about 1.255 below the highest level last week.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD is testing critical support on the hourly chart

GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Sterling set rebound with help from the Fed, ignoring Boris' travails. Fear has finally arrived – inflation, aggressive policy from the Fed, China's slowing economy and Russia's potential military action. Everything supported the safe-haven dollar and contributed to a much-needed correction in the pound. The Fed decision is now in the limelight.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

AUD/USD Forex Signal: More Sell-Off Likely as Bears Prevail

Sell the AUD/USD and set a take-profit at 0.7100. Add a stop-loss at 0.7250. Set a buy-stop at 0.7200 and a take-profit at 0.7300. Add a stop-loss at 0.7100. The AUD/USD pair crossed an important support level as investors embraced a risk-off approach ahead of the upcoming Australian consumer inflation data. The pair declined to a low of 0.7175, which was the lowest level since January 18th.
BUSINESS
dailyforex.com

GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Preparing for Buying Levels

Despite the recent sell-offs that the GBP/USD currency pair was exposed to last week, the factors of the pound’s strength in the forex market still exist. Most notably, the future of tightening the Bank of England’s policy and the weakening of concerns about the new Corona variable. Recently, the heavy selling returned in the stock markets and thus negatively affected the rise of the British pound in 2022, which lost nearly half a percent against the euro while also losing its strength against other safe haven currencies ahead of the weekend.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

Gold Forecast: Pullback to Take Breather After Move Higher

Gold markets fell a bit on Friday to reach down towards the $1831 level. This is essentially where we had seen the market break out from previously, and it is not a huge surprise to see that this market has pulled back. If we can find buyers here, that would confirm the breakout as being “retested.” This is common in technical analysis, so it does make sense that we would see traders trying to pick up a bit of value here.
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Bearish Stability Begins

During last week's trading, the price of the EUR/USD currency pair was exposed to selling operations that are considered profit taking, coinciding with the recovery of the US dollar. Investors now prefer to wait for the results of the US Federal Reserve meeting this week and its directions for the future of tightening its policy. The euro-dollar pair retreated to the vicinity of the psychological support 1.1300 again, after its strongest gains recently, reaching the resistance level of 1.1482, its highest in two months.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

BTC/USD Forecast: Bitcoin Smashes Through Support

Bitcoin took a huge hit on Friday as the support has completely given up. The fact that the Russians are trying to ban cryptocurrency to an extent has had people freaking out in what has already been a very volatile market. At this point, Bitcoin is very likely to continue going lower, perhaps looking towards the $30,000 level. I would not be a buyer at this point, because after this type of candlestick you typically get quite a bit of follow-through.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

DOT/USD Forecast: Polkadot Breaks Significant Support

Polkadot broke lower on Friday as we continue to see anything risk related get absolutely hammered. That is fine, because most crypto traders are longer-term traders and investors. This should give you an opportunity to pick up a little bit of value given enough time. That being said, there is absolutely nothing here to suggest that you should be a buyer. The market is closing near the $21.30 level and closing towards the bottom of the candlestick. This almost always means that there should be a bit of follow-through, so I think you need to be very cautious about the idea of trying to step in and catch this falling knife.
MARKETS
DailyFx

British Pound Breaking News: GBP/USD Indifferent After PMI Miss

UK PMI data: Composite: 53.4; Manufacturing: 56.9; Services 53.3:. GBP/USD rally in doubt after questionable forecast. FOMC the focus for the week. IG client sentiment mixed. After a poor showing on the services front since late October last year due to COVID-19 restrictions around the Omicron variant, PMI’s have extended their decline across the board (see calendar below). Both manufacturing and services have come short reflecting the knock-on effect from Omicron and its associated restrictive measures. This being said, a print above 50 keeps both sectors in expansionary territory.
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

USD/CAD Forecast: USD Climbs Against Northern Counterpart

The US dollar rallied significantly on Friday to reach towards the 1.2560 area. Just above here, we have seen a lot of resistance over the last couple of weeks, just as we had seen a lot of support near the 1.2450 level. Essentially, we have gone back and forth over the last couple of weeks, but this candlestick is a little bit different than the others, because we have seen shooting stars and hammers. In other words, we have seen a lot of confusion and sideways action.
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

BTC/USD Forex Signal: Significant Bearish Breakdown Below $40k

Last Thursday’s signal was not triggered as unfortunately the price did not reach the resistance level, I had identified at $43,581 when it made the high of the day. Trades may only be taken before 5pm Tokyo time Tuesday. Long Trade Ideas. Go long after a bullish price action...
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

ETH/USD Forecast: Ethereum Gets Clobbered Again

Ethereum has broken major support in the form of the $30,000 level, as Bitcoin got crushed as well. This is a market that looks like it is going to go much lower, perhaps reaching towards the $2500 level rather quickly. Unless Bitcoin gets it act together, Ethereum has absolutely no real chance of taking off to the upside. We have shown the 200 day EMA to be wanting, and I think we will continue to go much lower.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

Sterling on verge of breakdown: EUR/GBP, GBP/USD, GBP/CHF

Sterling is on the verge of breaking down as risk-off sentiment intensifies into European session. EUR/GBP’s break of 0.8377 resistance now suggests that a short term bottom is formed at 0.8304 on bullish convergence condition in 4 hour MACD, just ahead of a key long term support level 0.8276 (2019 low). It’s way too early say that EUR/GBP is staging a bullish trend reversal. But at least, there is room for more rise back to 55 day EMA (now at 0.8423).
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Moving Steadily

USD/JPY price did not do much by testing the psychological resistance 115.00 at the beginning of last week’s trading, as the Japanese yen returned to reap the gains. The currency pair suffered from a selling week, because of which it moved towards the support level 113.60. The US dollar pairs are awaiting an important event this week, which is the US Federal Reserve's announcement of its monetary policy decisions. The meeting signals are important for the future of raising US interest rates this year.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

Weekly Forex Forecast

The yen is a popular asset during turbulent times. The British pound cratered against the Japanese yen to reach down towards the ¥154 level at the end of the week. That being said, the market is more than likely going to continue to show signs of negativity, as we have closed towards the bottom of the range, and we have seen a lot of negativity in other markets as well. Keep in mind that the pair is highly sensitive to risk appetite, so as long as we continue to see a lot of negative behavior out there, this pair will fall towards the ¥152.50 level.
MARKETS
DailyFx

EUR/USD Forecast: Key EUR/USD, EUR/GBP Levels to Watch

Despite closing the week on a positive note, the tone has been generally softer in the Euro, with market participants fading the recent breakout. As of now, it is really about gearing up for the next week’s Federal Reserve meeting (DailyFX will be providing live coverage) and as shown in the table below, markets are expecting an uber-hawkish Fed. However, what has been fascinating has been the US Dollar’s tame reaction to the sizeable repricing in the last two weeks, with many going from two to four rate hikes this year, with the addition of quantitative tightening by Q3.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD Forecast: Door opens to 1.3530 after dismal UK data

GBP/USD has come under renewed bearish pressure on Friday. Disappointing UK data and failure of 1.3600 support points to further losses. Next support for the pair aligns at 1.3530. GBP/USD has lost its traction early Friday and declined below the key 1.3600 support area, attracting bears. The near-term technical outlook...
RETAIL
dailyforex.com

Gold Forecast: Gold Market Shows Signs of Hesitancy

Gold markets initially shot higher during the trading session on Thursday again, but now look as if the momentum is starting to run out. That being said, I do not necessarily think that it is time to start getting aggressive to the downside, just I recognize that momentum can only carry this market so far. Because of this, I would be cautious about trying to jump in right now. Quite frankly, I think you get a little bit of a pullback in order to find some value in this market. That could be something worth paying attention to over the next couple of days, because gold is obviously bullish, but momentum may have gotten a little ahead of itself. With this, I think that gold is more or less going to be a “buy on the dips” situation.
MARKETS

