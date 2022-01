The largest school district in Genesee County is hitting the pause button on in-person learning, and making the switch back to online classes, at least for now. In a letter to parents, the Grand Blanc Community School District made the announcement that students would be switching back to remote learning across their district. In the letter from Superintendent Dr. Trevor Alward, the decision was made due to the increased number of COVID-19 cases and the spreading Omicron variant.

GRAND BLANC, MI ・ 13 DAYS AGO