Mikel Arteta bemoaned a “slow” and “leggy” Arsenal performance before casting doubt over any January signings as the Gunners were held to a goalless stalemate by Premier League bottom side Burnley The Clarets have seen a host of games postponed this month due to not having enough players available and fell to the foot of the table as their rivals were able to fulfil fixtures.Wins for fellow relegation candidates Norwich and Newcastle earlier in the weekend only heaped pressure on Burnley, but Sean Dyche’s side battled to a hard-fought point against a below-par Arsenal.The Gunners are still without a win...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO