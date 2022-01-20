BTC/USD Forecast: Bitcoin Tries to Bounce in Quiet Session

Gold markets initially shot higher during the trading session on Thursday again, but now look as if the momentum is starting to run out. That being said, I do not necessarily think that it is time to start getting aggressive to the downside, just I recognize that momentum can only carry this market so far. Because of this, I would be cautious about trying to jump in right now. Quite frankly, I think you get a little bit of a pullback in order to find some value in this market. That could be something worth paying attention to over the next couple of days, because gold is obviously bullish, but momentum may have gotten a little ahead of itself. With this, I think that gold is more or less going to be a “buy on the dips” situation.

MARKETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO