BTC/USD Forecast: Bitcoin Tries to Bounce in Quiet Session

dailyforex.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBitcoin initially dropped a bit on Tuesday but found buyers to turn things around and show signs of life again. By doing so, you could make a little bit of an argument for a “double bottom” trying to form, but at this point I think the most important thing to pay...

www.dailyforex.com

dailyforex.com

ETH/USD Forecast: Ethereum Gets Clobbered Again

Ethereum has broken major support in the form of the $30,000 level, as Bitcoin got crushed as well. This is a market that looks like it is going to go much lower, perhaps reaching towards the $2500 level rather quickly. Unless Bitcoin gets it act together, Ethereum has absolutely no real chance of taking off to the upside. We have shown the 200 day EMA to be wanting, and I think we will continue to go much lower.
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

DOT/USD Forecast: Polkadot Breaks Significant Support

Polkadot broke lower on Friday as we continue to see anything risk related get absolutely hammered. That is fine, because most crypto traders are longer-term traders and investors. This should give you an opportunity to pick up a little bit of value given enough time. That being said, there is absolutely nothing here to suggest that you should be a buyer. The market is closing near the $21.30 level and closing towards the bottom of the candlestick. This almost always means that there should be a bit of follow-through, so I think you need to be very cautious about the idea of trying to step in and catch this falling knife.
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Sideways Grind Under 50-Day EMA

The euro rallied a bit on Friday as we have been bouncing around the same area for the last three days or so. The 50 day EMA above has offered resistance for the last 72 hours, and it is worth noting that we pulled back from that 50 day EMA, as it shows that we are not ready to make a bigger move to the upside. Ultimately, this could be a sign that we are going to continue to consolidate in general.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

BTC/USD Forex Signal: Significant Bearish Breakdown Below $40k

Last Thursday’s signal was not triggered as unfortunately the price did not reach the resistance level, I had identified at $43,581 when it made the high of the day. Trades may only be taken before 5pm Tokyo time Tuesday. Long Trade Ideas. Go long after a bullish price action...
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

GBP/USD Forecast: British Pound Threatening to Break Down

The British pound fell hard on Friday to break down below the 200-day EMA. One of the things that grabs my attention rather quickly is the fact that we have broken down below the bottom of two shooting stars in a row, so that does suggest that we are perhaps going to see more selling pressure. The 1.3550 level has offered a certain amount of support, but I do think it is probably likely that we will try to test the bottom of this candlestick. If we do break down below the candlestick from the session on Friday, it could open up a move to the 1.35 handle.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

XRP/USD: Selling Storm Throws Ripple into Dangerous Support

XRP/USD has begun trading today hovering within a storm value range. Ripple, likes its major counterparts, has been hit by a strong wave of selling which lasted into the weekend. XRP/USD actually traded near the 53 cents ratio briefly on the 22nd of January and then managed a reversal higher. However, the upwards trajectory, taking into account the results from the past handful of days, is not bullish parade.
MARKETS
insidebitcoins.com

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD Ready for Further Downside at $30,000

For the past few weeks, the Bitcoin price prediction has been facing some immense selling pressure as the coin touches the daily low of $33,518 level. BTC/USD Long-term Trend: Bearish (Daily Chart) Key levels:. Resistance Levels: $41,000, $43,000, $45,000. Support Levels: $28,000, $26,000, $24,000. BTC/USD is seen sliding below the...
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

Gold Forecast: Pullback to Take Breather After Move Higher

Gold markets fell a bit on Friday to reach down towards the $1831 level. This is essentially where we had seen the market break out from previously, and it is not a huge surprise to see that this market has pulled back. If we can find buyers here, that would confirm the breakout as being “retested.” This is common in technical analysis, so it does make sense that we would see traders trying to pick up a bit of value here.
MARKETS
The Independent

Bitcoin price news – live: Market chaos stokes fears of ‘Crypto Winter’

Bitcoin’s price collapse on Friday has reverberated throughout crypto market, with leading cryptocurrencies continuing to suffer losses at the start of the week.BTC fell more than $10,000 between Friday and Monday, reaching as low as $33,184, according to CoinMarketCap’s price index. The losses mean the world’s most valuable cryptocurrency is now worth less than half the record peak it experienced in November.The overall market is down by a similar margin, with $1.5 trillion wiped from it in just two months. It has led to fears that a ‘Crypto Winter’ is underway, similar to the ones seen following the 2013 and 2017 bull markets.Ethereum (ETH), Cardano (ADA), Binance Coin (BNB) and Ripple (XRP) have all failed to recover from the crash, though analysts are divided over which way the market is heading from here.You can follow all the latest news, analysis and expert price predictions in our live blog below. Read More Bitcoin price stabilises partly after latest crypto market crash – but stays down
STOCKS
insidebitcoins.com

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD Calms at $35,000 Resistance Level

The Bitcoin price prediction shows that BTC is expected to break out from the current short-term pattern and move towards the $36,000 level. BTC/USD Long-term Trend: Bearish (Daily Chart) Key levels:. Resistance Levels: $40,000, $42,000, $44,000. Support Levels: $30,000, $28,000, $26,000. BTC/USD is currently trading around $35,269.48 with a 0.58%...
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

Weekly Forex Forecast

The yen is a popular asset during turbulent times. The British pound cratered against the Japanese yen to reach down towards the ¥154 level at the end of the week. That being said, the market is more than likely going to continue to show signs of negativity, as we have closed towards the bottom of the range, and we have seen a lot of negativity in other markets as well. Keep in mind that the pair is highly sensitive to risk appetite, so as long as we continue to see a lot of negative behavior out there, this pair will fall towards the ¥152.50 level.
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

SOL/USD Forecast: Solana Bounces With the Rest of Cryptos

Solana has bounced during the trading session on Thursday to recapture the $141 level, gaining almost 4%. That being said, crypto markets in general have been struggling to bit until the last couple of days, as it looks like we are trying to form a bit of a “floor the market.” That is something that we desperately need after we have seen such an explosive move to the upside, followed by a massive meltdown over the last couple of months. At this point, the biggest question out there of course is going to be “Is crypto done selling off?”
STOCKS
dailyforex.com

Gold Forecast: Gold Market Shows Signs of Hesitancy

Gold markets initially shot higher during the trading session on Thursday again, but now look as if the momentum is starting to run out. That being said, I do not necessarily think that it is time to start getting aggressive to the downside, just I recognize that momentum can only carry this market so far. Because of this, I would be cautious about trying to jump in right now. Quite frankly, I think you get a little bit of a pullback in order to find some value in this market. That could be something worth paying attention to over the next couple of days, because gold is obviously bullish, but momentum may have gotten a little ahead of itself. With this, I think that gold is more or less going to be a “buy on the dips” situation.
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

NASDAQ 100 Forecast: Index Looks Horrible

The NASDAQ 100 has tried to rally during the trading session on Thursday but gave back the gains rather quickly. The NASDAQ 100 just simply cannot seem to get its act together. With this being the case and of course concerns about the Federal Reserve tightening into a slowdown, a lot of the so-called “highflyers” that make up the overall attitude of the stock market in this index are going to get pummeled. It is the high multiple stocks that are paying the biggest price, and that of course will drag this index down right along with it.
STOCKS
dailyforex.com

S&P 500 Forecast: Index Tests Trendline and Fails

The S&P 500 shot higher during the trading session on Thursday to test the bottom of the previous trendline but has pulled back rather significantly from that level. This suggests to me that there is probably further downward pressure on this market, as hard as that is to believe. The 4500 level underneath offers a significant amount of potential support, so pay close attention to it. If we break down below there, I will be a buyer of puts, because I think that could be a bit of a “trapdoor” for lower pricing in this market.
STOCKS
DailyFx

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD Breaches 40K on Global Risk Aversion

Robinhood rolls out crypto wallet and El Salvador to provide crypto loans to SMEs. Bitcoin and other cryptos plunge below 40k as global risk sentiment sours. El Salvador’s Crypto Loans and Robinhood to Offer Crypto Wallets. In other news, El Salvador’s National Commission for Micro and Small Enterprises (Conamype)...
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

ETH/USD Forecast: Is Ethereum Forming a Double Bottom?

Ethereum fell initially on Wednesday to reach down towards that 3000 region yet again. However, we have turned around to bounce and show signs of support. At this point, the market looks as if it is trying to form a little bit of a short-term “double bottom”, but it is worth noting that we are near the $3000 level.
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

USD/INR Forecast: USD Pulls Back Against INR to 200-Day EMA

The US dollar fell towards the ₹74.38 level on Wednesday in order to test the 200 day EMA. When you look at this chart, you can see clearly that the 200 day EMA has had a certain amount of influence on this market, so it should not be a surprise at all to see that we have been attracted to it as well. Furthermore, it is interesting to see that the market has pulled back from the 50 day EMA, showing that it is very much a technical market at the moment.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

USD/ZAR Forecast: USD Falling Against Rand Again

The US dollar fell a bit against the South African rand on Wednesday, reaching down towards the 15.29 rand level, but perhaps more importantly, the 200-day EMA sitting just below there. The 200 day EMA currently sits at 15.15 rand and is trying to rise ever so slightly. The market is currently being squeezed between the 50 day EMA and the 200 day EMA. Typically, this will squeeze the market and force it to make a bigger move, but at this point the question becomes whether or not the US dollar continues falling, or are we going to focus on the fact that South Africa has not crumbled due to the omicron variant? At this point, it seems like we are focusing more on the idea of emerging markets picking up momentum due to omicron falling, and there is the possibility that traders are focusing on the fact that the Federal Reserve is about to make a serious mistake.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

S&P 500 Forecast: Testing 4550 Support Region

The S&P 500 went back and forth on Wednesday as we are looking at the 4550 level as potential support. That also extends down to the 4500 level, which is a large, round, psychologically significant figure and an area where I think there would be a lot of interest. If we were to break down below there, then I might be a buyer of puts and aim towards the 200 day EMA, but at this point in time it looks like we are trying to save ourselves.
STOCKS

