ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Tracey Emin says No 10 needs more ‘compassion’ after demanding artwork removal

By Alex Green
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R8HMI_0dqkjHQS00

Tracey Emin has said the Government needs more “compassion” rather than the “party atmosphere” created by her neon artwork More Passion.

The Turner Prize-nominated artist, 58, on Wednesday demanded Number 10 take down the piece, which hangs in the residence, over what she described as “shameful” reports of parties during lockdown.

She told BBC Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour she objected to the fluorescent lighting, which is often associated with a festive feel, being hung where such behaviour had taken place.

[xdelx]

Emin donated the piece to the Government Art Collection in 2011 when David Cameron was prime minister, and he had it installed in Downing Street.

She told host Emma Barnett: “I don’t want the work back because I donated it. I would simply like at the moment for it to be taken down, because the neon is notoriously for a party atmosphere.

“You have them at funfairs, casinos, bars or whatever. I really do not feel that Number 10 needs any encouragement on this level.”

Emin said Mr Cameron’s Government had a “very different attitude towards art and contemporary art”.

She added: “The way the Government treated the arts during lockdown.

“The Government actually doesn’t think that art should be in schools, does not think that art should be on the school curriculum, does not value art, does not value culture.

“By me saying this I am just proving how important art and culture is – so I have got my own agenda here as well.”

A spokeswoman for the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, which administers the collection, said: “When an artwork comes into the Government Art Collection, the Collection can display the work at any of its 365 locations.

“On occasions the Collection may consult with an artist when a work is going to a specific location.”

Emin said she knew Prime Minister Boris Johnson enjoyed the artwork being in Number 10 because he had personally told her.

However, she added: “I want it taken down and this Government, I will tell you what they need, they need compassion. That’s what they need, not passion. They don’t need more party atmosphere.

“Most of us are obeying the rules in every single way because this pandemic has affected everybody so terrible, whether it is financially, whether it was health-wise, people dying or whatever. And this Government doesn’t seem to care about that…”

Emin caused controversy in the art world when she declared herself a Conservative supporter but later criticised Mr Cameron over his decision to hold a referendum on leaving the EU.

Known for her headline-grabbing ’90s works Everyone I Have Ever Slept With and My Bed, she revealed in 2020 she had been diagnosed with cancer.

Emin underwent major surgery and is now cancer-free.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Tracey Emin requests No 10 take down her neon artwork

Tracey Emin has asked the government to remove her neon artwork from 10 Downing Street, saying it did not need "any encouragement" for a party atmosphere. More Passion, her 2011 gift to David Cameron's government was meant to evoke such an atmosphere, like "funfairs, casinos, bars", she told Woman's Hour.
CELEBRITIES
Financial Times

FT Weekend: Tracey Emin: "I want to be a happy ghost"

Artist Tracey Emin talks about her life, legacy, and returning to her hometown. Plus: wine-tasting legend Jancis Robinson. This week, we’ve got two GOATs – that’s Greatests Of All Time. Legendary artist Tracey Emin is starting an art school and studio compound in Margate, England, the seaside town where she grew up. On the week of her winning the Whitechapel Art Icon Award, we speak to Emin about the legacy she’s building and examine the work that came before, from scandalous installations like “My Bed” to her more contemplative work. Then, the FT’s wine columnist Jancis Robinson teaches us about the world of wine. Robinson was the first non-winemaker to receive the title of Master of Wine from the Institute of Masters of Wine, the world’s most prestigious wine organisation.
CELEBRITIES
ARTnews

Netherlands Approves Controversial $199 M. Rembrandt Buy, Tracey Emin Slams Boris Johnson, and More: Morning Links for January 20, 2022

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines DUTCH MASTERS. The Senate in the Netherlands gave the go-ahead for the government’s purchase of a 1636 Rembrandt self-portrait from the Rothschild family for €175 million (about $199 million), a plan that had faced criticism, the Art Newspaper reports. The deal is being done via a trust in the Cook Islands (a tax haven) linked to a holding company in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (ditto), as the Guardian reports, and some argued that the deal is counter to the country’s efforts to quash tax avoidance. Its culture minister has reportedly defended the buy as a once-in-a-generation opportunity. (Spoken like a true collector.) Meanwhile, Artforum reports,...
EUROPE
ohmymag.co.uk

Charles and Camilla’s ‘secret son’ reveals proof of his royal blood

Simon Dorante-Day has been trying to convince the whole world that he is in fact the ‘love child’ of Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles and it looks like he will stop at nothing to prove his true lineage. After several weeks of staying mum about his link to the royals, the Australian made a sensational comeback on 4 January.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tracey Emin
Person
Emma Barnett
Person
David Cameron
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Rare De Heem painting at risk of leaving UK

A temporary export bar has been placed on a rare painting by Dutch artist Jan Davidsz De Heem in a race to find a buyer so it can stay in the country.The painting, A Banquet Still Life, could fetch £6,109,200 as it is one of only four works completed in this size between 1640 and 1643 redefining the still life genre.De Heem, considered one of the most important still life painters in the 17th century, was typically known for smaller paintings, making this monumental work incredibly rare.Arts Minister Lord Parkinson of Whitley Bay who imposed the temporary bar on...
VISUAL ART
The Independent

Munich: The Edge of War is posh-washing for an elite that’s still in charge today

A naughty party on a lawn. Drunk posh people swanning about while oozing entitlement. Everyone acting like the normal rules don’t apply to them. Men urinating openly. Though the booze has run out, someone’s got a cheeky plan to obtain some more… No, this isn’t Downing Street during the pandemic, this is the opening scene of Munich: The Edge of War – an intriguingly pointless film adapted from the book of the same name by historical fiction colossus Robert Harris.It would be churlish to damn a film for the unfortunate timing of its release, but as it drops on Netflix...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Fluorescent Lighting#Art World#Turner Prize#Bbc Radio 4
The Independent

Who is Conservative MP Nusrat Ghani?

Nusrat Ghani has made headlines by claiming that she was demoted from the position of transport minister in 2020 due to her Muslim faith.Speaking to The Sunday Times, Ms Nusrat said a Government whip told her that her “Muslimness” had been raised as an issue and an MP had said her faith was making others “uncomfortable”.Chief whip Mark Spencer later identified himself as the whip Ms Ghani had spoken to but denied the substance of the alleged conversation.Ms Ghani, 49, was born in Kashmir to Pakistani parents and grew up in Birmingham.She worked in an investment bank, charities and the...
WORLD
The Independent

When will Sue Gray’s report be released and what is it all about?

The report on which the Prime Minister’s future may depend is expected to be delivered later this week.But who is Sue Gray the senior official leading the probe, and what might her investigation uncover?Here is a look at what the hotly-anticipated inquiry is all about.– What is the inquiry into?A catalogue of allegations have been made about rule-breaking parties held in No 10 and elsewhere in Government while tough coronavirus restrictions were in place during 2020 and 2021, ranging from summer garden drinks to Christmas bashes.Its remit will include understanding what happened on May 20 2020 during a “bring...
POLITICS
The Independent

No 10 staff ‘partied to 1am’ on eve of the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral

No 10 staff partied until the early hours of the morning in a seven-hour drinking session on the eve of the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral, it has been reported.The Daily Telegraph said it had obtained further details of the two leaving dos on April 16 last year, showing they carried on until 1am.Wine and spirits with mixers were said to have been served in disposable plastic cups, and at one point alcohol was reportedly spilled on an office printer.Takeaway pizzas were reported to have been ordered in and some of the revellers were said to have used a slide belonging...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Head of Conservative Muslim Forum says Boris Johnson must explain why he sacked Nusrat Ghani

The head of the Conservative Muslim Forum has called on Boris Johnson to explain whether Nusrat Ghani was sacked for her “Muslimness” – after he ducked questions.Mohamed Sheikh said the prime minister could clear up whether the junior transport minister was dismissed “because of her incompetence” or whether there were “other reasons”.“Why did that happen? I think the prime minister must come out and say why did he sack the minister,” Lord Sheikh said.Asked if the issue “could be simply solved”, he replied: “Absolutely. He needs to be very clear about it. As a prime minister, it’s his privilege....
POLITICS
The Independent

What the papers say – January 23

The front pages report on tensions within Whitehall and Downing Street and carry new information about the situation in Ukraine.The Sunday Times carries Muslim Tory MP Nusrat Ghani’s claim she was sacked as transport minister in 2020 due to her religion.SUNDAY TIMES: Sacked as a minister ‘because I was a Muslim’ #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/w5L6O0uXve— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) January 22, 2022Boris Johnson was on a “war footing” with civil servants last night over a return to the office, according to The Mail on Sunday.MAIL ON SUNDAY: Whitehall blob vows: we’ll work from home for ever #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/jjNwhZysD6— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) January...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson: Ghani’s claims of Islamophobia taken ‘extremely seriously’

Boris Johnson insisted he was taking allegations from a Tory MP that her Muslim faith played a role in being sacked as a junior minister “extremely seriously”.The Prime Minister has ordered a Cabinet Office investigation into Nusrat Ghani’s claim that she was told her ministerial exit was linked to her “Muslimness”.Mr Johnson has asked the Cabinet Office to “establish the facts” regarding the claims of Islamophobia made by the Conservative MP.She said that when she raised the matter with Mr Johnson directly after losing her job in a February 2020 ministerial reshuffle, he told her he could not get involved.Mr...
POLITICS
The Independent

Queer Britain to open the UK’s first national LGBTQ+ museum in 2022

The UK’s first national LGBTQ+ museum is due to open in London in spring 2022.The museum, created by the charity Queer Britain, will be located in Kings Cross in north London, in part of a building owned by Art Fund, the national charity for art.It will be a “fully inclusive space that celebrates the stories, people and places that are so intrinsic to the queer community in the UK”, the charity said.Who wants a sneak peek of our new home? Some of our amazing volunteers and trustees were able to stop by and have a look at the space as...
SOCIETY
papermag.com

Thierry Mugler Dies at 73

The world of fashion has lost another one of its greatest icons. French designer Manfred Thierry Mugler has passed away. He was 73 years old. On Sunday evening, a black square was posted on the designer's Instagram. The caption read, "#RIP We are devastated to announce the passing of Mr Manfred Thierry Mugler on Sunday January 23rd 2022. May his soul Rest In Peace." No details regarding the cause of death were immediately revealed to the public.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Andrew Neil documentary to explore Boris Johnson’s ‘leadership in crisis’

Andrew Neil will front a documentary exploring Boris Johnson’s “political fight” in what the broadcaster has called “the biggest leadership in crisis in three decades”.The programme – titled Boris Johnson: Has He Run Out of Road – will air on Channel 4 and All 4 on 30 January. It will be one hour long.A press release for the documentary said that Neil will be “on the inside track of Conservative Party turmoil”.The veteran broadcaster will use his “unique access to Conservative MPs to take us inside the biggest leadership in crisis the country has faced since the fall of...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Thierry Mugler: Remembering Brian Aris’s iconic photo of David Bowie in French designer’s green suit

French fashion designer Thierry Mugler has died aged 73. Known as the man who came to define Eighties power-dressing, Mugler’s designs were regularly worn by stars including David Bowie, Miley Cyrus, Cardi B, Diane Kruger and Diana Ross, in music videos, films, and on the red carpet. In 2017, The Independent interviewed renowned celebrity photographer Brian Aris, who took one of the most recognisable shots of Bowie in 1992, in which he wears a lime-green suit by Mugler as he leans against a pink door. Aris has kindly given The Independent permission to re-share the photo following the news...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Independent

The Independent

451K+
Followers
157K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy