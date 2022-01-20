ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Bombing in Pakistan's 2nd city Lahore kills 2, wounds 26

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vQWo7_0dqkjFf000

A powerful bomb went off in a crowded bazar in Pakistan's second largest city of Lahore on Thursday, killing at least two people and wounding 26 others, police and rescue officials said.

Abid Khan, a senior police official, said the dead and wounded had been transported to a nearby hospital, where some were listed in critical condition. officers are still trying to determine what kind of device was used for the attack, he added.

The blast was so powerful that it damaged several shops near the eastern city's famous Anarkali bazar, witnesses said. TV footage showed burning motorcycles in a crowded bazar, as the wounded cried for help.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing, but it comes days after the Pakistani Taliban shot dead three police officers in separate attacks in the capital, Islamabad as well as the northwest region bordering Afghanistan

The Pakistani Taliban, who have been emboldened since the Afghan Taliban seized power across the border in Afghanistan, warned this week they could carry out more attacks in the near future.

Prime Minister Imran Khan condemned the bombing in a statement, urging local authorities to provide the best possible medical facilities to those who were wounded in the blast.

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

26-Year-Old Woman Sentenced to Death Over WhatsApp Messages

A woman in Rawalpindi, Pakistan was sentenced to death over allegedly blasphemous messages and images retrieved from her WhatsApp conversations with a man whose unwanted advances she earlier rejected. The accused, 26-year-old Aneeqa Ateeq, was arrested in May 2020 and charged with sharing images and a status deemed disrespectful to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Pakistan launches anti-polio drive as COVID-19 cases rise

Pakistani authorities on Monday launched this year's first nationwide anti-polio campaign even as coronavirus infections surge.About 150,000 health workers are taking part in the five-day, anti-polio drive to inoculate 22.4 million children under age 5, according to a statement issued by Shahzad Beg, the coordinator for polio program. The previous campaign took place weeks ago when Pakistan witnessed decline in COVID-19 cases.Authorities hope the latest campaign will help making Pakistan a polio-free nation.Last year, Pakistan reported only one polio case from the country's southwestern Baluchistan province. Pakistan and Afghanistan are the only countries in the world where polio remains...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abid Khan
Person
Imran Khan
The Independent

Pakistan’s Imran Khan backs Gordon Brown’s call to aid starving in Afghanistan

The prime minister of Pakistan has added his weight to a call from Gordon Brown asking the international community to find billions of pounds for a UN emergency appeal to prevent the starvation of the Afghan population.More than 5,000 people have signed a Save The Children on line petition, launched on Monday, urging the Government to lead the relief efforts and convene an emergency conference.Imran Khan’s intervention marks the launch today of a new social media campaign, to #SaveAfghanLives which will escalate the wide spread concern about the humanitarian disaster unfolding in Afghanistan An estimated five million children and four...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

French cannibal who ate victim with white beans attacks again after escape from custody

An infamous French cannibal who murdered a farmer before cooking his heart and tongue with white beans briefly escaped from custody and attacked a woman.Jeremy Rimbaud, a 34-year-old who served as a soldier in Afghanistan, grabbed his latest unnamed victim in Toulouse on Wednesday.“She was absolutely terrified,” said an investigating source. “The lady was out walking her dog close to the centre of the city when Rimbaud struck.“He punched her in the back of the head and then hit her with a stick, before passers-by intervened, and chased him off. It was only later that she was told that she...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lahore#Wounding#Pakistani#The Pakistani Taliban
Daily Mail

Tortured by the Taliban for helping SAS troops: Afghan translator who helped British military was abused with stun gun by captors after going into hiding following US withdrawal

A former interpreter for UK Special Forces has been captured and tortured by the Taliban in Afghanistan. Wahid, who was trapped in the country when the RAF evacuation ended, is now in fear for his life. The 34-year-old Afghan said he believed he would be murdered after fighters questioning him...
MILITARY
AFP

Taliban arrest fighter who shot dead Hazara woman at checkpoint

A Taliban fighter has been arrested for shooting dead a Hazara woman at a checkpoint in the Afghan capital as she returned from a wedding, a spokesman for the group said Wednesday. The killing of Zainab Abdullahi, 25, has horrified women, who face increasing restrictions since the Taliban returned to power in August. The shooting took place in a Kabul neighbourhood inhabited mostly by members of the minority Shiite Hazara community, who have been persecuted by Sunni hardliners for centuries, with jihadist groups such as Islamic State regularly targeting them in deadly attacks. Abdullahi was "killed by mistake", Taliban spokesman Mohammad Naeem said on Twitter, adding the arrested fighter would be punished.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Boston 25 News WFXT

Somalia's government spokesperson wounded in suicide bombing

MOGADISHU, Somalia — (AP) — Somalia’s government spokesperson was wounded Sunday in a suicide bombing that the al-Shabab extremist group has claimed responsibility for. Mohamed Ibrahim Moalimuu appeared to be the sole target in the attack near his residence by a busy intersection in the capital, Mogadishu. A statement from the prime minister’s office called Moaliimuu's wounds non-life-threatening.
AFRICA
The Independent

‘If I stay I will die’: Thousands of female ex-security agents trapped in Afghanistan ‘at risk’ from Taliban

Thousands of women who formerly worked as national security agents in Afghanistan are trapped in the country at profound risk from the Taliban, The Independent understands.The National Directorate of Security (NDS), Afghanistan’s national intelligence and security service, was disbanded by the Taliban after they gained control of the capital, Kabul, in August. Agents at the NDS had worked closely with the UK and the US, carrying out surveillance operations on the Taliban and al-Qaeda.Speaking to The Independent in an exclusive interview, a woman who worked in a senior role at the agency has said she fears for her life and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

455K+
Followers
157K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy