When the Rule 5 Draft occurs the Pittsburgh Pirates could look to use the fourth overall selection to fill their void at backup catcher which could be Blake Hunt. Prior to the start of MLB’s work stoppage the Pittsburgh Pirates saw their roster get overhauled at the catcher position. It started when they traded Gold Glove Award winning catcher Jacob Stallings to the Miami Marlins in exchange for three players. Following this trade the team signed former two-time Gold Glove winner Roberto Pérez to replace Stallings.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO