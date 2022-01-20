ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walla Walla County, WA

Rock slides shut down routes in Walla Walla County, no estimated time of reopening

By Neil Fischer
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sahFL_0dqkhHM200

WALLA WALLA CO., Wash — The Washington State Department of Transportation has closed US-730 in both directions between the Oregon state line and the Wallula Junction due to falling rocks and an unstable slope in the area.

RELATED: Slick roads for the Thursday morning drive in Tri-Cities, Yakima

WSDOT posted the notification on Wednesday at 2:32 p.m.

The rock slides have forced US-730 to remain closed into Thursday. WSDOT says there’s no estimated time of reopening.

The closure starts approximately 13 miles south of Pasco at the junction with US-12.

RELATED: WSP: Consider taking Yakima River Canyon Road over I-82 in bad weather

Check the Washington State Department of Transportation website for the latest road closures.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM KAPP-KVEW STAFF:

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

The West Richland Police Department unveils new state-of-the-art facility

WEST RICHLAND, Wash. — The West Richland Police Department unveils its new facility in a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house tours on Tuesday, January 25, 2022. The ceremony starts at 11 a.m. at the new facility on 7920 West Van Giesen Street in West Richland, which is next to the race track. The public will have the opportunity to tour the department, talk with city staff and enjoy refreshments.
WEST RICHLAND, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Walla Walla County, WA
Government
City
Tri-cities, WA
Tri-cities, WA
Government
State
Washington State
City
Richland, WA
City
Walla Walla, WA
Local
Washington Government
State
Oregon State
Local
Washington Traffic
County
Walla Walla County, WA
Tri-cities, WA
Traffic
City
Pasco, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Rainy Thursday: Slick roads for the morning drive in Tri-Cites, Yakima

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Drivers in Eastern Washington and Oregon will need to get their windshield wipers ready for the morning commute. This latest winter storm will bring freezing rain/wintry mix potential to the mountains and showers for the lower elevations of the Mid-Columbia. STORM IMPACTS AND TIMING: The Tri-Cities, Yakima, Walla Walla, and Pendleton will receive rain between until lunchtime....
YAKIMA, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dwayne Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Guns#Walla Walla Co#Wash#Yakima Wsdot#Wa Dept
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

West Richland to begin Cooperative Way this summer

WEST RICHLAND, Wash. – The intersection of West Van Giesen and Keene Road in West Richland is slated to become a major hub of the city. Public Works Director Roscoe slate said with massive population growth in West Richland comes the need for more public services and infrastructure improvements. Months ago, the city purchased 92 acres of land near the racetrack, which is where the new fire department building was constructed, in addition to the new police department building.
WEST RICHLAND, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Lawsuit claims state political maps illegally ‘cracked’ Yakima Valley to dilute Latino votes

Latino voters in the Yakima Valley are suing the state over claims that officials intentionally drew boundaries to dilute their votes and make it harder for them to elect representatives. The federal lawsuit challenges the legality of the proposed legislative map drawn by the Washington State Redistricting Commission, arguing that commissioners “cracked” Latino voters into legislative districts with a majority...
YAKIMA, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Meet Sable, the K9 who protects the Tri-Cities and needs community support

  KENNEWICK, Wash. — For many sheriff and police departments, K9 ballistic vests starting at $2,600 are not always in the budget. With recent upticks in assaults on law enforcement, including K9 officers, life-saving equipment is critical.  Deputy David Frederick with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office has been on a mission to protect his four-legged partner K9 Sable. He is...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
News Break
Politics
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Investigation forces closures in Benton City

UPDATE: Benton City man shoots BCSO patrol car; streets remain closed for investigations BENTON CITY, Wash. — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office has closed several streets in Benton City due to an ongoing investigation early Tuesday morning. KAPP-KVEW has reached out to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office to learn more about the investigation, but have not heard back. The Benton...
BENTON CITY, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Kennewick, WA
3K+
Followers
663
Post
661K+
Views
ABOUT

YakTriNews.com, KAPP-TV and KVEW-TV provide you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Yakima and Tri-Cities, Washington.

 http://www.yaktrinews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy