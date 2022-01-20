ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Oath Keepers member charged with U.S. Capitol riot sedition to seek release

By Jan Wolfe
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DgBXV_0dqkh35700
A mob of supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump fight with members of law enforcement at a door they broke open as they storm the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - A member of the far-right Oath Keepers group charged with seditious conspiracy over allegations he helped plan the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol will ask a judge on Thursday to release him while he awaits trial.

Edward Vallejo is one of 11 people prosecutors have linked to the Oath Keepers and accused of seditious conspiracy, arelatively rare charge. Vallejo is scheduled to appear before an Arizona judge at 2:45 p.m. Mountain Standard Time (1945 GMT) for a detention hearing.

Prosecutors say Vallejo is dangerous and want him behind bars while his case unfolds.

In a Jan. 18 court filing, the Justice Department said Vallejo was a co-conspirator in a plot orchestrated by Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes to attack Congress and forcefully oppose the transfer of power between then-President Donald Trump, a Republican, to his successor, Biden, a Democrat. The riot was fueled by Trump's false claims that his November 2020 election defeat was the result of fraud.

"Vallejo played a central role in the planned use of force in this plot, agreeing and preparing to usher firearms and other related equipment into Washington, D.C., to his co-conspirators," the Justice Department said in the court filing.

Prosecutors said that Vallejo "also poses a risk of obstruction of justice should he be released."

Vallejo's court-appointed public defender said at a brief court hearing last week that he would plead not guilty to all charges.

An indictment released on Jan. 13 against the 11 was the first time suspected participants in the attack were charged with seditious conspiracy, which is defined as attempting "to overthrow, put down or to destroy by force the government of the United States."

Reporting by Jan Wolfe, additional reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Scott Malone and Grant McCool

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 386

Hazel
4d ago

keep that person in jail. keep all of them in jail. wtf makes them different than me? if I don't like the way my Country is being run, I wait for election time, and vote them OUT. it makes absolutely NO difference what political party im with....how DARE they try to overthrow MY government....they should have NO rights.....🤬🤬🤬

Reply(92)
99
Jonathan Lettieri
4d ago

Can we stop calling them Oath Keepers? They are Oath Breakers who threw a temper tantrum because Biden won. Trump never won the popular vote in any election.

Reply(37)
67
Dawn Reeves
4d ago

What will the trumpublicans do now? Seditious conspiracy is the same as insurection. Now they can't say that nobody was charged with it 😂 Between that and Trump losing his EP and the SCOTUS shooting him down. Now all that Trump tried to hide will be revealed 😂😂😂😂😂So much winning.

Reply(11)
66
Related
The Independent

Bill Barr: Capitol riot panel will speak to former Attorney General about order to seize voting machines

The House select committee investigating the Jan 6 attack on Congress is seeking an interview with former Attorney General William Barr following the shocking revelation first reported by Politico that Donald Trump’s allies drafted an executive order directing the seizure of voting machines.Rep Bennie Thompson, the committee’s chairman, made the announcement on Sunday during an interview with ABC News. He added that lawmakers on the panel have spoken with Mr Barr previously in the course of their investigation, but were now interested in learning more about the draft executive order created some time in December of 2020.Appearing on This...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Wife of Supreme Court justice who praised Capitol rioters wants Cheney and Kinzinger out of GOP for investigating it

The wife of one of the Supreme Court justices who could be charged with deciding whether the House January 6th select committee can view Trump administration White House records has signed on to an open letter calling for the committee’s two Republican members to be ousted from the House GOP conference. Virginia “Ginny” Thomas, a longtime conservative activist and the wife of Justice Clarence Thomas, was one of more than 60 signatories to the open letter, which was organised by the pro-Trump Conservative Action Project and asks House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to “act immediately to remove” Reps Liz...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Smaller crowd than expected protests vaccine mandates in Washington DC

A smaller crowd than expected arrived in Washington DC to protest vaccine mandates and pandemic restrictions. A permit issued by the National Park Service revealed that the rally organisers thought that as many as 20,000 people would attend, but The Washington Post estimated that a group of several thousand had made it to the National Mall by Sunday afternoon. The group of mostly unmasked protesters gathered in a city that has instituted both mask and vaccine mandates to protest measures to battle the Covid-19 pandemic, which has killed more than 865,000 Americans to date. The seven-day average of new...
PROTESTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Arizona State
The Independent

Democratic congressman arrested with voting rights protesters after Senate demonstration

A progressive US congressman from New York was arrested in the US Capitol on Thursday as voting rights advocates staged their second demonstration in the building within just a few days.The congressman, Rep Jamaal Bowman, was arrested alongside activists from UN-PAC, a student-led group that has led hunger strikes with dozens of supporters to persuade senators to pass voting rights legislation.His spokesman and UN-PAC staff confirmed his arrest on Thursday.“Today, Congressman Jamaal Bowman joined a voting rights non-violent direct action at the North Barricade of the U.S. Capitol Building and was arrested by the U.S. Capitol Police,” Mr Bowman’s spokesman...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Rolling Stone

Court Memo: Oath Keepers Leader Plotted to ‘Scare the Shit’ Out of Congress on Jan. 6

The federal government wants Oath Keeper founder Stewart Rhodes detained, without bail, pending his trial on the charges of seditious conspiracy for attempting to block the ascension of Joe Biden to the White House by force. “The weight of the evidence of Rhodes’s dangerousness is immense,” government lawyers argue in a memo filed Thursday in district court (embedded below). Insisting that Rhodes “spearheaded” the conspiracy to block the peaceful transfer of power, the government writes that Rhodes needs to be jailed to “protect the community, ensure his return to court, and safeguard the integrity of evidence and the proceedings.” The filing offers...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Malone
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

‘What are you hiding?’ Republican group’s billboard campaign targets McCarthy’s rejection of Jan 6 committee

A political ad campaign from a group of Republicans and conservatives is singling out GOP House Minority leader Kevin McCarthy over his refusal to cooperate with an investigation into the events leading up to and surrounding the attack on the US Capitol on 6 January, 2021.The Republican Accountability Project – formerly Republican Voters Against Trump, a project of conservative anti-Donald Trump organisation Defending Democracy Together – is paying for 50 billboards in Washington DC and in Mr McCarthy’s California district, asking, “What are you hiding, Kevin McCarthy? Testify about January 6th.”What are you hiding, @GOPLeader? Testify about January 6.NEW:...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The New Yorker

Is Ginni Thomas a Threat to the Supreme Court?

Listen to this story Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. In December, Chief Justice John Roberts released his year-end report on the federal judiciary. According to a recent Gallup poll, the Supreme Court has its lowest public-approval rating in history—in part because it is viewed as being overly politicized. President Joe Biden recently established a bipartisan commission to consider reforms to the Court, and members of Congress have introduced legislation that would require Justices to adhere to the same types of ethics standards as other judges. Roberts’s report, however, defiantly warned everyone to back off. “The Judiciary’s power to manage its internal affairs insulates courts from inappropriate political influence,” he wrote. His statement followed a series of defensive speeches from members of the Court’s conservative wing, which now holds a super-majority of 6–3. Last fall, Justice Clarence Thomas, in an address at Notre Dame, accused the media of spreading the false notion that the Justices are merely politicians in robes. Such criticism, he said, “makes it sound as though you are just always going right to your personal preference,” adding, “They think you become like a politician!”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oath Keepers#Protest#The Justice Department#Republican#Democrat
MSNBC

Congress receives Jan. 6 documents Trump fought to keep secret

It was about a month ago when Donald Trump appeared on Fox News and was asked about the investigation into the Jan. 6 attacks. "Honestly, I have nothing to hide," the former president said. "I wasn't involved in that." It was a curious response for a variety of reasons, not...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
Protests
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Reuters

Reuters

287K+
Followers
271K+
Post
134M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy