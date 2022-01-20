ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden lays bare Nato divide over Russian aggression against Ukraine

By Patrick Wintour Diplomatic editor
The Guardian
 5 days ago
The German foreign minister, Annalena Baerbock, opening a meeting with the US secretary of state, Antony Blinken, in Berlin. Photograph: Kay Nietfeld/AFP/Getty Images

Joe Biden confirmed at his press conference on Wednesday what has been apparent for weeks – Nato remains divided over how to respond to Russian aggression against Ukraine.

His admission of a split was overshadowed by his passing remark that a minor incursion would be treated differently to a full-scale invasion. The White House afterwards clarified that a minor incursion meant cyber-attacks, as opposed to a movement of Russian troops into Ukraine sovereign territory.

None of this is academic since Biden said he thought Vladimir Putin would risk an invasion, however much Nato tried to change the Russian president’s calculus with threats.

The greatest tension over the correct response is between the US and Germany, hence the visit of the US secretary of state, Antony Blinken, to Berlin on Thursday before a meeting with Russian officials in Geneva.

Some of the differences are manageable. Neither of the two main sides of the German coalition are willing to sell arms to Ukraine, saying it is longstanding German policy, based on its war experience, not to send weapons into a conflict zone. The current vice-chancellor, Robert Habeck, caused a storm last year when he suggested, against that policy, that the Greens might provide defensive arms, but he beat a fast retreat. By contrast the US, the UK and Turkey do supply arms.

Critics point out that the underlying morality guiding Germany’s approach to arms exports is opaque. According to government figures released on Monday, sales to Egypt boosted Germany’s arms exports to record levels in 2021. Preliminary figures from the Economic Affairs and Climate Action Ministry showed Germany exported arms worth €9.35bn (£7.79bn/$10.65bn) last year – 61% up on 2020. This leaves open the question of why it is acceptable to sell arms to a repressive regime, such as Egypt, but not to a country seeking to avoid repression, such as Ukraine.

On the issue of energy dependency, the tensions are deeper. A compromise reached last summer between the US and Angela Merkel, reaffirmed this week by her successor as chancellor, Olaf Scholz, implies that the Nord Stream 2 pipeline built to carry gas from Russia to Germany will be affected if an invasion happens.

In the absence of an invasion, the Greens and the Social Democrats (SPD) have for now parked their differences by waiting to see if the pipeline receives regulatory approval in Germany and the EU. The SPD want it to go ahead and the Greens do not, but the German approach – not just in the SDP, the home of detente – may be shifting. A letter from more than 73 eastern Europe security experts in Die Zeit urged Germany to end its three-decade policy of standing by in the face of Russian aggression.

Solely in deference to Germany, Biden has worked hard with Democratic senators to prevent them backing sanctions now, but the issue is still live in US politics, and patience with Germany among Republicans is thin.

Separately there has been a dispute about whether Russia can be detached from SWIFT, the international payments system. Some of this is a technical dispute about the legality and effectiveness of the action, and voices do not all go one way. Katarina Barley, a vice-president of the European parliament and member of Germany’s Social Democrats, for instance, is a supporter.

But the fact that the EU does not want to meet formally to discuss sanctions in advance suggests it wants to avoid a row.

The risks of fracture stretch beyond individual punishments to the wider principle of the extent to which the EU should be running an independent Russia policy.

The Americans have undoubtedly made strenuous efforts to involve European capitals. But on Wednesday the French president, Emmanuel Macron, once again raised the principle of not just an independent EU security policy, but explicitly an independent European policy towards Russia – something he has proposed before, to little effect in Moscow.

His proposal blindsided the European commission and led to frantic reassuring calls to the Americans.

This is a familiar French refrain, but if the US finds it dispiriting, it should review the wisdom of going behind France’s back to sign the Aukus nuclear submarine deal to confront China in September, leaving France humiliated. In diplomacy, loyalty has to be earned, not just demanded.

Related
The Guardian

Johnson warns of painful and violent Ukraine ‘lightning war’

A Russian invasion of Ukraine would be “painful, violent and bloody business”, Boris Johnson has warned as he said a “lightning war” was possible but not inevitable. The prime minister said it would be “disastrous” if Vladimir Putin directed thousands of soldiers to cross into Ukraine seeking to take further parts of the country after the annexation of Crimea in 2014.
POLITICS
The Guardian

Has the west fallen for Putin’s tricks in Ukraine?

The west has been fixated for more than two months on Russian preparations to mount a new land invasion of Ukraine. Except, it hasn’t happened – and it’s not likely to happen, at least in the form that’s most commonly imagined. Russia has used the bright, shiny object of an obvious troop concentration to panic the west into considering seriously its demands for rolling back Nato. But by focusing on the wrong problem, and joining in negotiations on Russia’s terms, the US and Nato have fallen for a massive strategic deception operation.
POLITICS
MarketWatch

Putin’s ambitions are bigger than Ukraine, says Fiona Hill: ‘He wants to evict the United States from Europe’

In the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s eyes are on a bigger prize, a top expert on Putin and his country says. “This time,” writes former intelligence officer Fiona Hill in a New York Times op-ed, “Mr. Putin’s aim is bigger than closing NATO’s ‘open door’ to Ukraine and taking more territory — he wants to evict the United States from Europe. As he might put it: ‘Goodbye America. Don’t let the door hit you on the way out.’ ”
POLITICS
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Katarina Barley
Person
Olaf Scholz
Person
Emmanuel Macron
The Independent

What exactly could the United States do to aid Ukraine if Russia invades

The first shipment of the United States’ $200 million security support package for Ukraine has arrived in Kiev as tensions grow over the prospect of Moscow invading its neighbour with tens of thousands of Russian troops gathered at the border. High-level talks took place beteen US and Russian ministers last week while President Joe Biden ramped up his rhetoric to urge Russia’s Vladimir Putin not to attack Ukraine.Mr Biden initially said last week: “It’s one thing if it’s a minor incursion and we end up having to fight about what to do and what to not do, etcetera,” before...
FOREIGN POLICY
#Nato#Ukraine#European Union#American Politics#Russian#German#The White House#Greens
The Independent

Why does Russia want to block Ukraine from joining Nato?

Tensions continue to mount along Russia’s border with Ukraine, where Moscow has been building up its military presence, estimated to amount to around 106,000 soldiers.Russian president Vladimir Putin has denied he has any intention of invading the neighbouring state but has presented the West with a series of demands, including an end to the eastern expansion of Nato membership to ex-Soviet states and the curtailment of US and Nato military activity on Russia’s doorstep.Nato has said it is sending additional ships and fighter jets to its deployments in eastern Europe, while the US and UK are withdrawing diplomats’ families...
POLITICS
The Independent

Why would Russia invade Ukraine?

With more than 106,000 Russian troops stationed near the Ukrainian border, fears are growing that president Vladimir Putin will decide to invade. The threat comes eight years after Russia annexed Crimea and sparked fighting in the Donbass region of eastern Ukraine, where a low-level conflict, which has killed more than 14,000 people, is still rumbling on between Kyiv and separatists. Although the West hopes to alleviate tensions and the risk of war in the region, talks between the Kremlin and Nato have made no ground. And so, as things stand, it is far from clear what will happen next.Nato...
POLITICS
Place
Europe
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
China
Country
Egypt
Country
France
Politics
Country
Germany
Country
Russia
WGN News

NATO sends ships, jets east as Ireland rejects Russia drills

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO said Monday that it’s putting extra forces on standby and sending more ships and fighter jets to eastern Europe, as Ireland warned that new Russian war games off its coast are not welcome given tensions over whether President Vladimir Putin intends to attack Ukraine. The U.S.-led military organization said that it […]
MILITARY
BBC

Ireland tells Russia live-fire naval exercise is 'not welcome'

Ireland has told Russia its plans to host live-fire naval exercises off the country's coast are "not welcome". But the Irish defence minister said the country had no power to stop it. It comes amid rising tensions over a build-up of Russia's military forces on the Ukraine border and threats...
POLITICS
The Guardian

