Movie stars, unwanted gifts and a Blue Monday myth – take the Thursday quiz

The Guardian
 5 days ago
New Order, unwittingly forever associated with a fake marketing myth about depression.

Does January feel like it has already lasted 1,057 days? Indeed it does. But at least this day is a Thursday, and you know what that means – 15 topical and general knowledge questions once again await you, as do Ron from Sparks, Kate Bush, and this week’s rather obvious nod to the children’s science fiction extravaganza Doctor Who. It is just for fun and there are no prizes, but let us know how you get on in the comments.

The Thursday quiz, No 38

  • If you do think there has been an egregious error in one of the questions or answers, please feel free to email martin.belam@theguardian.com but remember, the quiz master’s word is always final, and he’ll bring the anagrams back if you displease him.

