COMMENTARY: How to get the health care you need

We understand talking to your parents about this sensitive subject is not easy, but the potential risk of delaying could be far more difficult to deal with. Often the first indicators children notice are changes at home. Some examples that we have seen are Mail piling up, spoiled food or well past expiration dates, dishes linger in the sink, bills go unpaid and prescription bottles remain full. Neatnik parents now live with clutter everywhere and routine maintenance or cleaning around the house are neglected.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 12 DAYS AGO