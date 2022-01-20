ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

COMMENTARY: How to get the health care you need

By Sarah Cubbage
Culpeper Star Exponent
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKnowing where to go to get the care you need can be confusing. Efforts to continue slowing the spread of COVID-19 have resulted in many new practices for hospitals, outpatient centers and medical offices. As we move forward, life—and healthcare—continues to evolve. Fauquier Health’s commitment to providing a broad range of...

starexponent.com

Comments / 0

Related
Longboat Observer

Three Signs that Aging Parents Need In-Home Health Care Assistance

We understand talking to your parents about this sensitive subject is not easy, but the potential risk of delaying could be far more difficult to deal with. Often the first indicators children notice are changes at home. Some examples that we have seen are Mail piling up, spoiled food or well past expiration dates, dishes linger in the sink, bills go unpaid and prescription bottles remain full. Neatnik parents now live with clutter everywhere and routine maintenance or cleaning around the house are neglected.
SARASOTA, FL
clclt.com

6 Policy Benefits of Classic Health Care You Need to Know

A health insurance plan that covers that has you covered for the basics is the bare minimum you can wish from a policy. You need a comprehensive plan and not only has the basics covered but offers you much more in terms of benefits in today’s day and age where the cost of medical care is escalating at a phenomenal rate.
HEALTH
ClickOnDetroit.com

How to pick the right health care coverage

Choosing the right health care plan can be a difficult decision. You want to be properly covered in case something happens, but keeping the personal costs down is a top priority for many. We spoke to the experts at Priority Health to get their advice on how to get the...
MICHIGAN STATE
Westerly Sun

Guest Opinion: Health care merger plan needs scrutiny

How would a merger of Lifespan and Care New England affect Rhode Island’s health care system and workers? I have serious concerns. The two largest health systems in the state want to merge into one even larger health care system that would control 80% of the hospital market, including seven of the nine not-for-profit hospitals in the state. Not only would the new entity control hospital care, it would largely control the physician market as well.
WESTERLY, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care#Health Centers#Cdc#Preventive Care#Telehealth
Daily Freeman

Letter: Home health care workers need support for pay raises

Governor Kathy Hochul proposed in her State of the State address to increase New York’s healthcare workforce by 20 percent over the next five years, in recognition of the current decline in healthcare professionals across the board, coupled with an increased demand on the health care system. Particularly, she...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
mylittlefalls.com

Can you get the care you need outside of the Emergency Department?

There are millions of visits to hospital emergency departments (ED) in New York state each year that don’t result in a hospital stay, according to New York State Department of Health data. And while some conditions require emergency care, many are better suited for care in a different setting, such as a physician’s office, telemedicine, or urgent care center. As health care resources become more strained from the pandemic, it’s important to understand these differences.
HEALTH SERVICES
South Philly Review

Letter to the Editor: A need for health care equality

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services released its draft decision on coverage for monoclonal antibodies targeting amyloid for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. What could have been a milestone moment, building on the hope that swelled when the first of these treatments was FDA approved, has resulted in the opposite. A moment of outrage, disappointment and discrimination.
HEALTH SERVICES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Public Health
homehealthcarenews.com

HHCN+ Report: The Pros and Cons of Certificate of Need Regulations in Home Health Care

This article is an exclusive feature available as a part of your subscription to HHCN +. Certificate of Need (CON) laws for home health agencies vary by state. In some states, there are no restrictions. In others, there are strict restrictions on how many home health and hospice providers are allowed to operate. There are also ones with CON laws in hospice, and not in home health – or vice versa.
HEALTH SERVICES
Wyoming News

Makary: Health-care reform includes prescribing less medication, treating whole person

(The Center Square) – Doctors prescribed 2.4 billion prescriptions 10 years ago; last year, around 5 billion as the opioid epidemic and drug overdoses reached record highs, Dr. Marty Makary, a surgeon and professor at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, said at a recent Texas Public Policy Foundation event. “But did disease really double in the last 10 years?” “No,” he answered. Instead, “We have a crisis of...
TEXAS STATE
Lake Charles American Press

Students get hands-on science lesson on health care

Stefanie Viator, a fourth-grade teacher at Our Lady School, transformed her classroom last week into a hospital operating room to give her students a hands-on science lesson on body systems. “I decorated my classroom with the help of my family. I wanted the students to be surprised when they walked...
EDUCATION
sdvoice.info

Local Health Panel Addresses the Need for Care beyond the Pandemic

Social determinants that contribute to health disparities, particularly in the Black community, include race/ethnicity, gender, income, health literacy, social status, food and housing security, education, employment, transportation, support networks, and physical environments. To help the public better understand the factors and impacts of health disparities in San Diego County and how they impact communities of color, the MolinaCares Accord hosted a virtual panel last Thursday, September 30. The discussion, entitled “Addressing Social Determinants of Health and Access to Care Against the Backdrop of a Pandemic”, was hosted by a panel of local public health experts who shed light on County successes and addressed the urgent need for organizations and County entities to address persistent health disparities that negatively impact the wellbeing of San Diego’s African American population.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
KELOLAND TV

How you can say ‘Thanks a Latte’ to health care workers

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Health care workers continue to feel the pressure and strain from the pandemic. Now, there’s a campaign brewing up in Brookings to say thank you. City of Brookings public information officer Chelsie Bakken has already penned some notes for the Thanks a Latte campaign in Brookings, and she’s hoping much more kindness pours in from the public.
BROOKINGS, SD
Elite Daily

How To Quietly Get An Abortion If You Use Your Parents' Health Insurance

Deciding to terminate your pregnancy can be tough enough. Navigating a complicated health care system makes it worse — especially if you’re on your parents’ health insurance plan. The good news is that you don’t have to figure it out alone. There’s help out there thanks to organizations and services designed to support your access to reproductive healthcare. We spoke to Elizabeth Nash, State Policy Analyst at the Guttmacher Institute, an organization dedicated to pro-choice reproductive and sexual health, who broke down the intricacies of health insurance as it relates to abortion.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
AL.com

How to get free at-home COVID rapid tests: What you need to know

At-home COVID-19 rapid tests will soon be free to many people, following an announcement Monday that President Joe Biden’s administration will require insurance companies to cover their cost. But despite that requirement being slated to take effect Saturday, some details of how it will work remain nearly as scarce...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy