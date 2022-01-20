COMMENTARY: How to get the health care you need

Social determinants that contribute to health disparities, particularly in the Black community, include race/ethnicity, gender, income, health literacy, social status, food and housing security, education, employment, transportation, support networks, and physical environments. To help the public better understand the factors and impacts of health disparities in San Diego County and how they impact communities of color, the MolinaCares Accord hosted a virtual panel last Thursday, September 30. The discussion, entitled “Addressing Social Determinants of Health and Access to Care Against the Backdrop of a Pandemic”, was hosted by a panel of local public health experts who shed light on County successes and addressed the urgent need for organizations and County entities to address persistent health disparities that negatively impact the wellbeing of San Diego’s African American population.
