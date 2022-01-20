Columbia Board of Education to meet Thursday about COVID-19 measures

ABC 17 News plans to livestream the Columbia Board of Education meeting at 7:30 a.m. in the player below.

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Columbia Public School's Board of Education is set to hold a special session Thursday at 7:30 a.m. to discuss measures regarding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Several items related to the COVID-19 pandemic are expected to be discussed after the administration recommended board members approve a temporary face mask mandate. The order would last until Feb. 4.

The meeting is taking place in part due to Missouri law now requiring a governing body to approve health orders.

Superintendent Brian Yearwood supports the face mask mandate due to the ongoing surge of COVID-19 cases across the school district.

According to the CPS COVID-19 Dashboard , 263 students are currently out due to COVID-19. Additionally, the 14-day rate for the school district currently sits at 312 new cases per 10,000 people.

That number is up from the 24.5 new cases per 10,000 people reported two months prior.

The administration unanimously approved increasing pay for teachers who substitute for additional classes or take in extra students to their classroom.

This comes as the substitute fill rate for CPS is just 56.3% as of Thursday with the district already needing 136 substitutes throughout the week.

Additionally, 91 teachers are currently out due to COVID-19 with five others quarantined.

The plan will increase secondary teachers' pay from $12 an hour to $24 an hour while substituting classes. For elementary teachers, pay would increase to $24 for a half-day and $48 for a full day.

CPS Chief Financial Officer and Board of Education Treasurer Heather McArthur clarified that this pay increase is for teachers, not teacher’s aides or substitute teachers from outside vendors. McArthur said the board does not want to pay a contracted worker more than teachers.

