Even though Oppo has already launched their new Reno7 series, it looks like they’re still pushing for the previous year’s Reno series or at least a lite version of it. They have officially announced a new member of the series, the Reno6 Lite which seems pretty similar to the Oppo F19 that was also previously launched. This new smartphone, which retails for around $433, will be available in Mexico with no news if it will also be launching in other regions.

CELL PHONES ・ 6 DAYS AGO