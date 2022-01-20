ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Let’s Eat at Taste of Thai

By Christine Scarpelli
Spartanburg, S.C. (WSPA) – If you’re looking for some authentic Thai food and a restaurant with menu items crafted from the mountains of Thailand, Taste of Thai in Spartanburg is the restaurant for you.

Dang Pasookush and her family lived in the mountains of Northern Thailand and owned a restaurant that would feed locals all of their favorite dishes.

She moved to the United States when her daughter began school in North Carolina and she settled in Spartanburg to serve southerners a taste of Thai food.

Pasookush creates recipes from family recipes like Kow soy, her favorite, a street food she remembers fondly from her childhood. The restaurant is located at  7750-C, 7750 Warren H Abernathy Hwy, Spartanburg, SC 29301

Lunch is served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday and from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Dinner is served from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Frida and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday.

Learn more about the restaurant and see pictures on their Facebook Page

