New year, new benefits

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a challenge to the consideration of race in college admissions. The lawsuits accuse Harvard College and the University of North Carolina of discriminating against Asian American applicants in an effort to promote diversity.
(CNN) — An Atlanta-area district attorney investigating former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia will be allowed to seat a special grand jury this spring. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis requested last week to seat a special grand jury starting May 2....
The trial of three former officers who are accused of violating George Floyd's civil rights by failing to stop fellow officer Derek Chauvin from murdering him began in a federal courtroom in St. Paul on Monday. Mola Lenghi reports.
Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin's positive tests for the coronavirus have forced the postponement of a civil trial over her defamation claims against The New York Times. U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff said the trial, which was to begin Monday, can start February 3 if Palin has adequately recovered by then.
Washington — The Supreme Court on Monday declined to take up a challenge mounted by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy against the lower chamber's pandemic-era rules for voting by proxy, allowing the practice to continue. McCarthy and Congressman Chip Roy, a Republican from Texas, asked the high court in...
OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — More than a dozen mutinous soldiers declared Monday on state television that a military junta had seized control of Burkina Faso after detaining the democratically elected president following a day of gunbattles in the capital of the West African country. The military coup in...
MOSCOW/BRUSSELS, Jan 24 (Reuters) - NATO said on Monday it was putting forces on standby and reinforcing eastern Europe with more ships and fighter jets, in what Russia denounced as Western "hysteria" in response to its build-up of troops on the Ukraine border. The U.S. Department of Defense in Washington...
President Biden was caught on a hot microphone Monday calling Fox News reporter Peter Doocy a "stupid son of a bitch" after he asked a question about inflation. "Will you take a question on inflation?" Doocy shouted to Biden at the White House during an event billed as a meeting with administration officials on efforts to lower prices for working families.
