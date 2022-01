PLAYERS OF THE WEEKFor the week ending January 23, 2022. #5 Zahrion Blue, Lincoln (PA) (Jr, 6-4 Forward – Princeton, NJ) Blue averaged 24 points and five rebounds per contest over two games. The 6-4 junior forward was efficient as a scorer, shooting 68 percent (17 for 25) from field that included 69 percent (11 for 16) from behind the arc, and tallied five assists and one steal for the week. Blue scored 21 of his game-high 25 points in the second half to lead the Lions to a 67-57 win over Elizabeth City State. The junior forward is currently the CIAA’s second leading scorer at 19.5 points per game.

BASKETBALL ・ 2 DAYS AGO